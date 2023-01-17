Everyone loves visiting the array of creatures at the zoo, and these holidays children will be able to enjoy the adventure free of charge.
Free entry to Melbourne Zoo, Werribee Open Range Zoo, Healesville Sanctuary and Kyabram Fauna Park will be available through the "Kids Go Free" program which operates on school holidays, weekends and Victorian public holidays.
Acting environment minister Gayle Tierney said Victoria's world-class zoos will allow people to see more of the world around them.
"We're proud to support the Kids Go Free program - so more families can experience a day out at Victoria's world-class zoos and learn about animals and build life-long memories together," she said.
"Our zoos are home to magnificent animals from all over the globe and play an important role in conservation."
Three baby Asian elephant siblings are popular new members of the more than 6000-strong family of animals across the four facilities.
Sister Aiyara (meaning elephant), brother Roi-Yim (meaning smile) and the youngest new year's day addition Kati (meaning coconut milk) share the same father and are enjoying getting to know their herd and the keen crowds.
Next year, the herd will move to a new purpose-built 21 hectare habitat, built as part of the $88 million expansion of Werribee Open Range Zoo.
Zoos Victoria acting CEO David Methven said the program means "future generations can be inspired by wildlife and wild places, and join Zoos Victoria's mission to fight extinction".
Melbourne Zoo guests can also see the new-look habitat for the giant tortoise which is double the size of its previous enclosure, complete with a new heated pool and hilly areas for the colossal critters to move around and stretch.
With Kyabram Fauna Park in northern Victoria joining Zoos Victoria last year, accessing animals across the state is easier.
Healesville Sanctuary also offers an Australian wildlife experience while Werribee Open Range Zoo's safari allows the public to see roaming rhino, zebras and giraffes.
To book ahead or find out what's on at Melbourne Zoo, visit zoo.org.au/melbourne/whats-on/events/summer-school-holidays/.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
