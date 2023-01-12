AFTER nearly 12 months out on her own as a trainer in her own right and a bit of a learning curve, Kate Hargreaves feels the lessons learned and hard work are bearing fruit.
The Shelbourne harness trainer has hit the ground running in 2023, notching up a trio of winners and one placing from eight starters in the first 11 days of January.
Her last three trips to the racetrack - Geelong on Wednesday night, Cobram on Sunday and Ballarat last Friday - have all produced winners.
Our Art Christian kept the momentum rolling for the stable with his first-up victory at Geelong.
The six-year-old Art Major gelding is back at Shelbourne after more than 12 months away.
Hargreaves could not be happier to have him back after he showed significant improvement in his first stint under her care, culminating in a win at Mildura in May 2021 in the final run before his departure.
Brilliantly driven by Shannon O'Sullivan, Our Art Christian rolled straight to the front from barrier five and was never headed on his way to a 1.5-metre win over Montana Pride (Ashleigh and James Herbertson) and Nifty Jolt (Ben Yole and Brad Chisholm).
It was the first-up performance Hargreaves had both hoped for and anticipated from the six-year-old.
"He was terrific. I was expecting him to go well, but it's always good to see them get it done," she said.
"He was pretty consistent when I had him a couple of years ago and he won that race for me.
"I saw him come up for sale and I said to (owner) Garry Collinson he would probably be a good buy as I already knew him and he had the gate speed.
"He took faith in what I said and we were able to get the win.
"He's such a cool horse and one of my favourites."
The win added to a purple patch of form for the combination of Hargreaves and O'Sullivan, who savoured Cobram Trotters Cup success on Sunday with the stable's star Dont Care, and enjoyed a win with the six-year-old pacer Boak at Ballarat last week.
O'Sullivan was also in the sulky for Boak's victory at Horsham at December 23 and Petrea Bromac's win at Tabcorp Park Melton a day earlier.
Hargreaves said the 23-year-old reinswoman was undoubtedly driving in career-best form and was hopefully setting herself up for a big season.
"Her driving has improved out of sight in the last six months and she has worked really hard to get better and to get the opportunities," she said.
"I am really happy for her."
Boak and Our Art Christian will be among four stable representatives at Cranbourne next Tuesday night.
Boak and Our Art Christian will be among four stable representatives at Cranbourne next Tuesday night.
The 31-year-old Group 1-winning trainer said it was hard not to get caught up in the emotion of Dont Care's Cobram Cup win, which doubled as O'Sullivan's first Group race victory, and admitted to shedding a few tears of joy of her own.
"I'm always very happy when the horses win, but seeing how emotional Shannon was and what it meant to her, it was lucky I was wearing sunglasses," she said.
"It did make me cry, but it was a sensational moment.
"Seeing how much it meant to Shannon - she really earnt it. She loves the horse and it was such a tough win.
"We're hoping to go to the Great Southern Star with him if he gets a run, as only 20 horses get selected.
"He will run at Ballarat next Saturday (January 21) in the (E. B.) Cochran Trotters Cup - that will be his first sort of crack at open company, so that will tell me where he is in terms of that."
Having started the season in successful style, Hargreaves is eager to capitalise on the momentum.
"I've probably got a little bit better stock in my stable, but I think last year was sort of my first out on my own and now I've got into the groove of things and things are really clicking," she said.
"My staff and I work really hard and well together and Shannon is driving in fine form.
"It's just clicking at the moment."
