Update, 4.40pm
North Harcourt Road has been cleared after a B-double truck blocked it for almost three hours when it became jack-knifed.
Bendigo Highway Patrol Acting Sergeant Dale Andrews said the truck was travelling from Rochester to Creswick when it jack-knifed after attempting to go up a hill on North Harcourt Road.
"(The 52-year-old driver) is off-route for a B-double - they're not allowed on that road," he said.
"It has gone up a steep hill and due to the heat the bitumen had melted, leaving the truck to slip backward, jack-knifing and blocking the for about three hours."
A heavy haulage vehicle was called to tow the truck up the hill and get the driver and his cargo on the way again.
Acting Sergeant Andrews said no one was injured during the incident.
"There is no damage to the vehicle and no one was hurt," he said.
"The driver will be issued an infringement notice worth more than $700 for driving a B-double off route.
"It is a good reminder that truck drivers have to stay on their designated route."
Earlier
A Sedgwick road is blocked in both directions after a B-double truck jackknifed just after 1.30pm.
Police and CFA are on the scene of the North Harcourt Road incident.
A CFA spokesperson said crews were called to a washaway at 1.36pm with the scene under control by 1.57pm.
Read more:
No injuries have been reported with an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson saying a man was assessed but no emergency treatment or transport was required.
More to come.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
