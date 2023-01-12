WNBL: Bendigo Spirit suffers upset loss at hands of Capitals in Canberra

THE Bendigo's Spirit's rocky start to the 2023 calendar year continued on Wednesday night when they became the first team this WNBL season to lose to Canberra.
The Capitals had gone into their clash at home against the Spirit 0-12, but pulled off the upset win with a 92-85 victory that also handed Bendigo a third-straight loss.
Having one stage been the only undefeated team in the competition when they were 7-0, the Spirit are now 8-4, with three of those defeats having come since the calendar ticked over into 2023.
The Spirit loss was compounded by an injury concern to star co-captain Kelsey Griffin, whose game ended late in the first quarter with hamstring tightness and will keep her sidelined this Saturday night against Adelaide.
Little separated the two sides over the first three quarters - the Spirit led by two at quarter-time and one at half-time, before the Capitals grabbed a three-point lead at three quarter-time, 63-60.
But similar to last Sunday's loss against Melbourne, with the game up for grabs in the final quarter it was the Capitals who made the decisive move.
Over the first three-and-a-half minutes of the final term the Capitals outscored the Spirit 12-3 to open a 75-63 advantage.
With the game slipping away the Spirit rallied and with two-and-a-half-minutes left on the clock had the cut the deficit to five points after going on an 18-11 run that was sparked by a Cassidy McLean three-pointer.
However, a Rae Burrell three-pointer with 1:40 remaining halted the Spirit's momentum as the Capitals held firm to notch their first win since March 12 last year.
After being held to just five points in last Sunday's loss to Melbourne, Anneli Maley exploded offensively with 30 points.
Maley got to the free-throw line 14 times and made 12, with her 30 points the equal most by any Spirit player this season.
With 12 rebounds it was also the reigning WNBL MVP's sixth double-double of the season.
Maley's tally of 30 points equalled the contribution of the Spirit's next two leading scorers in Alicia Froling (16) and Abbey Wehrung (14).
Following the upset loss the Spirit clocked up 1100kms of air travel on Thursday, flying from Canberra to Melbourne and then Melbourne to Adelaide ahead of Saturday night's game against the Lightning (4-8) where they will be aiming to arrest their slide.
