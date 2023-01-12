The Victorian Tertiary Admissions Centre (VTAC) will today release 16,756 offers for courses at universities, TAFE institutes, and independent tertiary colleges commencing in 2023.
Combined with the 4126 offers released in November and 40,595 in December, a total of 61,477 domestic offers for study have now been released for 2023 courses.
Course offers will be emailed to applicants from this morning, and applicants can also access offer advice by logging into the organisation's website from 2pm.
VTAC chief executive Teresa Tjia congratulated all those receiving an offer.
"Your new year is off to a great start with an offer to study at one of Victoria's world-class universities, TAFE institutes, or independent tertiary colleges."
Some courses making first offers in January, some students eligible for first offers in January VTAC's December offer round, which ran last month for the first time since 2019 due to pandemic delays to assessment in 2020 and 2021, has proved popular with both applicants and institutions.
Ms Tjia said VTAC was proud to play a role in connecting learners with courses.
She said the preference system allowed prospective students to maximise their chance of finding the right course by applying for many study options in one place.
A total of 40,595 offers were issued to Victorian year 12 students on December 21, 2022, with today's 16,756 offers made to a combination of year 12 graduates and mature-age applicants.
In addition to further offers for courses which made offers in November and December, this offer round includes a small number of courses making their first offers today, including undergraduate medicine.
International Baccalaureate (IB) and some interstate students whose results were not available in time for December offers are also receiving offers for the first time today. Notional ATARs for IB diploma graduates were released on January 4.
There is an increase in total domestic higher education offers of 23 per cent compared to 2022.
All Victorian universities have made more higher education offers to domestic students this year compared to previous year, with increases ranging from 10 per cent at Federation University to 37 per cent at Monash University.
Health courses make up highest proportion of offers, with increases in engineering and IT offers.
Ms Tjia advised applicants who were yet to receive an offer to seek support from their school, tertiary institutions, and VTAC ahead of the next change of preference deadline on January 19.
February offers are subject to availability of places, and not all courses will participate. VTAC will release the next round of offers on Wednesday, February 1.
