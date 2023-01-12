Bendigo Advertiser
Universities, TAFEs set to welcome more students with more VTAC offers release

January 13 2023 - 4:00am
Almost 17,000 offers for courses at universities, TAFE institutes, and independent tertiary colleges will be released today. File photo.

The Victorian Tertiary Admissions Centre (VTAC) will today release 16,756 offers for courses at universities, TAFE institutes, and independent tertiary colleges commencing in 2023.

