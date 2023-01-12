UPDATE, 2.20pm: Residents in the area are being advised the fire is now under control.
The CFA has said fire brigade will remain in the region for some time blacking out and making the area safe.
People are still being urged to monitor conditions.
EARLIER: Townships in the state's north-west are being urged to remain vigilant as emergency crews work to contain a fire in the area.
At least 12 fire brigades are either on scene or on the way to a bushfire near Cope Cope Jeffcott and Tower Roads outside Donald.
An advice message has been release for the towns of Jeffcott and Donald, warning residents to keep an eye on conditions.
The CFA has said the grassfire is travelling in a north-easterly direction towards Jeffcott, but firefighters are working to contain it.
There is no threat, but people should stay informed and monitor conditions.
It is not yet clear how big the fire is or what started it.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
