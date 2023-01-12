In the wake of a record-breaking wet spring, farmers may have more severe weather ahead of them with warmer El Nino conditions predicted.
With drier weather forecast for 2023, and climate change continuing to affect those on the land, the Regional Investment Corporation (RIC) is offering a low-cost, long-term loan to better prepare for anticipated severe weather disruptions.
These loans will aim to improve drought recovery, readiness and climate adaptation as farmers face a more extreme climate.
In the coming decades, Australia is expected to experience ongoing changes to its weather and climate, including more heat extremes and fewer cold extremes, decreases in rainfall and a longer fire season.
The last three years have been impacted by La Nina events which have lowered temperatures and increased rainfall.
In contrast, El Nino periods can bring more severe heatwaves, droughts and fires.
RIC Chief Executive Officer, John Howard said the RIC is pleased to be able to support farm businesses to prepare for drying conditions.
READ MORE:
"The deeply challenging reality of drying conditions isn't something we want to think about, but farmers know early preparation is key to their business viability," Mr Howard said.
"A RIC drought loan can help farm businesses not only to prepare for the next dry season, but for ongoing hotter and drier conditions as they adapt to climate change.
"One customer has used their drought loan to build two new dams, increase the size of an existing dam and increase water capacity by about 70 per cent.
"Another family farming business has used their drought loan to adapt to shifting market trends and invest in horticultural crops to future-proof."
The RIC drought loans will offer five years of interest only followed by five years' principal and interest, with the ability for early repayment with no penalty or the option to refinance the remainder back to a commercial bank at the end of the term.
Interest rates will be determined by the average of the 10-year government bond rate, not the Reserve Bank of Australia cash rate, with interest rates essentially fixed for six months at a time and reviewed twice per year.
READ MORE:
"RIC loans are designed to back farmers and provide greater peace of mind so agribusinesses can plan and manage their cashflow in advance," Mr Howard said.
"We know that 91 per cent of RIC customers reported their loan made drought recovery easier, and 89 per cent had greater confidence in the future of their farm business.
Applicants need to meet all mandatory eligibility criteria to apply for a RIC loan, including demonstrating they are in financial need and have existing commercial debt.
Unlike a grant, farm businesses also need to provide security and demonstrate their ability to repay the loan.
Find out more at ric.gov.au/drought.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.