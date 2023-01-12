Bendigo City FC keen to seize on momentum

BENDIGO City FC aims to build on the momentum of a convincing first season back at senior level as the start of the Men's State League season looms on the horizon.
Players returned to the training track for the first time this year on Tuesday, eager to hit the ground running for their second season in the MSL 5 West division.
First stop, though, will be the club's Australia Cup (formerly FFA Cup) fixture against a yet to be announced opponent in four weeks' time.
Bendigo City FC will be looking to go one better by advancing from the first round of the Australia Cup after being beaten in extra time in last year's opener against MSL 4 club Watsonia Heights.
The MSL season kicks-off in mid-March, with that draw also still yet to be released.
Reappointed coach Greg Thomas said the club's first season back in the senior ranks since 2017 had been marked by some impressive gains, with the club finishing fourth behind champions Barwon on 10 wins, six draws and six losses.
He said the challenge was to build on that handy first year performance.
"We went in a bit blind, not knowing what the league was going to be like," Thomas said.
"We didn't know who we were up against, what the grounds were like. We didn't know anything.
"The league was a lot stronger than we all thought it would be, so for us to finish fourth in the first year, with about 90 per cent of our squad not having played senior football before and being such a young squad, it was a very successful year.
"To knock off a few of the top teams was a real achievement.
"Ideally, we'd like to add a little bit of experience to the squad this year.
"I'm very confident we can have another really good year.
"Again, our goal is to get promoted and that's what we will be aiming for. I think that is really achievable."
Bendigo City was one of few teams to knock over champions Barwon during the 2022 season.
Thomas' squad also managed to defeat third-placed Balmoral in round 22, while sharing the points in the clubs' earlier season contest.
Adding to the sense of success from last season, the club's reserves finished as runners-up, just three points shy of Melton Phoenix, which finished second in the top division and shapes as the likely team to beat in 2023.
Bendigo City FC will be without at least three of last year's line-up, including last year's player of the year award winner Sam Pitson.
The 17-year-old has transferred to NPL club Avondale FC, but goes with the club's full blessing.
"It's a great move for him and in other ways good for us as a club that we are doing the right things and our players are getting noticed," Thomas said.
"He's been offered a spot in their under-20s, which is going to be a great stepping stone.
"He won our player of the year and had a fantastic year. We wish him the very best.
"We are not going to hold players back, so if opportunities come, we'll help them out."
In other moves, Connor Hicks and sharpshooter Lewis Merriman have relocated to Geelong and Melbourne respectively.
Thomas said the club was still in talks with a few potential recruits, which he declared was 'a work in progress'.
As it demonstrated often in 2022, Bendigo City FC will not be shy about opening up opportunities for the club's most promising juniors.
That pathway will only be strengthened this year with Thomas adding the role as coach of the club's NPL under-18 team to his duties in 2023.
"We are not about bringing in players and paying players, we've made it pretty clear we are not doing that," he said.
"We'll try and tie the under-18s in a bit with our seniors so there is that progression.
"We are promoting from within. We have got a good set-up with the way the juniors are being run.
"We are building from the bottom up and we want a team full of Bendigo City juniors representing us.
"There definitely needs to be that pathway there and there is a lot of momentum carrying over from last year."
Bendigo City will have its first official practice match hit-out against NPL club Goulburn Valley Suns in Shepparton on Friday, January 20.
The club's under-14, under-15 and under-18 teams will also play the Suns.
