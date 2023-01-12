Bendigo Advertiser

After rain wreaked havoc earlier in season, competitions now on heat watch for Saturday

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated January 13 2023 - 10:16am, first published January 12 2023 - 1:46pm
Golden Square's Kayle Thompson. Square is scheduled to play Huntly North on Saturday. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

HAVING endured the early part of their seasons frustratingly washed out because of rain during October, the Bendigo District and Emu Valley cricket associations are both now on heat watch this Saturday.

