HAVING endured the early part of their seasons frustratingly washed out because of rain during October, the Bendigo District and Emu Valley cricket associations are both now on heat watch this Saturday.
The key forecast temperature that will determine whether both competitions go ahead on Saturday is 40 degrees.
As of Thursday afternoon the forecast temperature for Bendigo on Saturday is for a maximum of 39.
Under the BDCA heat policy, there will be no play in any games on Saturday if the Bureau of Meteorology forecast at 5pm on Friday is for 40 degrees or more on Saturday.
Should play be clear to go ahead, there is also provisions in the BDCA rule book under extreme heat for the board to convene prior to games starting and activate modified conditions, such as reducing games to 35 overs per side.
Saturday's BDCA games - Huntly North v Golden Square, White Hills v Eaglehawk, Strathfieldsaye v Bendigo United, Strathdale-Maristians v Sandhurst, Kangaroo Flat v Bendigo.
The EVCA heat policy will be enacted if the Bureau of Meteorology forecast at 6pm Friday is for 40 degrees or more on Saturday.
Saturday's EVCA division 1 games - Marong v Emu Creek, California Gully v Axe Creek, United v West Bendigo, Mandurang v Spring Gully. Sedgwick bye.
Meanwhile, in Bendigo lawn bowls, if the temperature on Saturday reaches 38 degrees at 11.30am all of the afternoon's games will be cancelled.
However, if Saturday's temperature at 10am on Friday is forecast to be in excess of 38 degrees, weekend pennant games will be brought forward from their 1.30pm start to 9am following an 8.45am roll-up.
Games can also be arranged to be played at another time.
Division one games - Bendigo East v Inglewood (Friday night), Marong v Eaglehawk, Castlemaine v South Bendigo, Bendigo v Moama, Golden Square v Kangaroo Flat.
