'The learnings I take from it going forward are going to be awesome': Todd Murphy

FORMER Sandhurst cricketer Todd Murphy is excited by the opportunity to learn as much as he can and, hopefully, earn a baggy green cap on his first tour with the Australian cricket team.
Victorian off-spinner Murphy will tour India as part of an Australian squad of 18 that will play four Tests as part of the Border-Gavaskar Series - the first in Nagpur from February 9.
Originally from Moama, a key year in Murphy's development as an off-spinner was the season he spent in the Bendigo District Cricket Association with Sandhurst in 2017-18 - a season in which the then 17-year-old helped the Dragons end a 39-year premiership drought.
Now 22, Murphy is one of four spinners, along with Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar and Mitchell Swepson who have been named in the Test squad.
"I'm going over there really open to learning and whatever comes from that comes from it," Murphy said.
"If that means playing then awesome, but the learnings I take from it going forward are going to be awesome."
Murphy learned of his selection in the Test squad via a phone call from selection chair George Bailey on Tuesday morning.
"It took a while for it to sink in... it was obviously really exciting to get the phone call," Murphy said.
"I rang mum and dad straight away and shared the news and they were rapt for me. It took a couple of hours for me to realise what's about to happen, but it has sunk in now and it's really exciting."
Murphy says there's a sense of relief at being named in the Test squad following months of speculation around his prospects of being part of Australia's bid to win its first series in India since 2004.
"There has been a bit about it and it has been a long lead-in with people talking about India, so for it to now be a reality is really exciting and I'm stoked," Murphy said.
It has been a rapid rise into the Test squad for Murphy, who has played just seven Sheffield Shield games for Victoria after making his debut in April of 2021.
Now he's about to embark on the huge challenge of bowling to what are renowned as the best players of spin in the world - the Indians led by superstar batsman and former captain Virat Kohli.
"It's a whole new challenge going over there to play against guys who have grown up playing against spin their whole lives," Murphy said.
"It will be a massive challenge, something I'm going to have to be really patient with, learn along the way and try to figure out ways in which to outlast them.
"I'm under no illusion as to how difficult it will be at times because of how well they play spin over there. But being a young spinner, to go over there and get the learnings in early can only help you going forward."
Australian Test squad - Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.
