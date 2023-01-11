Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

BDCA TWENTY20: Wins for Power, Demons on night of upset results

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated January 12 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 9:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
White Hills' Ollie Geary smacked 53 off 29 balls against Strathdale-Maristians on Wednesday night at the QEO.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.