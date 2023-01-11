BDCA TWENTY20: Wins for Power, Demons on night of upset results

HUNTLY North has begun its Bendigo District Cricket Association Twenty20 campaign in style with an upset win over Kangaroo Flat on Wednesday night.
It has been a tough summer on the field for the Power, who are yet to win a game in the season-proper, but they are 1-0 in the T20 format after their 10-run victory over the Roos.
Former Huntly North player Lewis Stabler returned to the club as a marquee player and was influential with both bat and ball in the win.
Batting first, the Power compiled 6-139 in an innings led by contributions from Shane Gilchrist (36), captain Sandun Ranathunga (28) and Stabler (26).
Ranathunga and Gilchrist put on 58 for the third wicket in the best stand of the innings.
Despite a superb knock from Kangaroo Flat captain Jake Klemm, the Power's tally proved beyond the Roos, who were held to 9-129 in reply.
Batting at No.5, Klemm came in with the Roos on the ropes at 3-13 in the fifth over.
Klemm's class was on show with a blistering 74 off 43 balls with nine fours and two sixes, but he didn't have enough support, with Brent Hamblin (17) the only other player to score in double figures.
It was Stabler who got the key wicket of Klemm, who he bowled in the 19th over to leave the Roos 7-118.
Klemm's knock of 74 is his new BDCA T20 career-high, surpassing his previous best of 73 n.o.
Klemm was one of three wickets for Stabler - also a former Kangaroo Flat player - as the left-armer finished with 3-13, while young leg-spinner Kyen Burrill-Grinton claimed 2-28.
"It was great for the kids to get a win and reward for effort," Huntly North coach Denis Grinton said.
"It was great for the whole club to have a win, so it was a good night.
"Lewis Stabler came back as our marquee player and he was brilliant for us with the bat, ball and in the field.
Lewis Stabler came back as our marquee player and he was brilliant for us with the bat, ball and in the field- Denis Grinton
"With the ball he bowled really good line and lengths and is obviously fairly sharp, too, and it was good for our young players to see the way he went about it.
"The win gives our kids that bit of belief that they can do it at that level. We understand as a club we're going to have weeks where, particularly with our bowlers, we'll have tough days, but hopefully, our young players take some confidence out of this win.
"Archer Billings (1-15) bowled the last over of the game, my young fella (Burrill-Grinton) bowled an over late and got Hamblin out, which was a big wicket, so it should give the boys a bit of belief they can play at the level.
"We had eight kids under the age of 18 and I probably thought our fielding was the biggest difference on the night... we didn't drop a catch and we had a run out."
Having played in the past three - and four of the past five - Twenty20 grand finals, the Roos are now 0-2 having also lost their opening game to Strathdale-Maristians.
It was a night of upsets as White Hills inflicted a rare Twenty20 loss on Strathdale-Maristians at the Queen Elizabeth Oval.
The Demons defeated the Suns by 33 runs, with both teams now having 1-1 records in Pool A after two games.
Coming off 144 for White Hills against Golden Square last Saturday, opener Brayden Stepien picked up from where he left off with a quickfire 47 off 29 with six fours and two sixes to help set the Demons up for a total of 5-158 batting first.
Ollie Geary was also in good touch for the Demons with a hard-hitting 53 off 29 (four fours, two sixes) after coming in with White Hills at 2-61.
The only multiple wicket-taker for the Suns was marquee player Andrew Chalkley (2-35), while Sam Johnston (0-15 off four) was economical.
In reply the Suns were all out in the 19th over for 125 as Rhys Irwin again played a starring role with the ball for the Demons.
Irwin backed up his 4-20 in the Demons' first T20 game against Strathfieldsaye with 3-15 off three overs.
Among Irwin's wickets was the all-time leading BDCA T20 run-scorer Chalkley for a duck in the first over of the innings.
Spinner Jack Bourke (2-23), who opened the bowling with Irwin, Oliver McMurray (2-13) and Nick Wallace (2-24) took two wickets each for the Demons.
Being all out for 125 was the first time the Suns had been bowled out in 17 T20 games, with the side unable to build any momentum during its chase.
Captain Jack Neylon's 20 off 19 balls was the top score for Strathdale-Maristians.
Bendigo and Golden Square play tonight at the QEO.
Pool A - Strathfieldsaye (1-0), Huntly North (1-0), White Hills (1-1), Strathdale-Maristians (1-1), Kangaroo Flat (0-2).
Pool B - Golden Square (1-0), Bendigo (1-0), Sandhurst (1-1), Bendigo United (0-1), Eaglehawk (0-1).
Wednesday - Strathfieldsaye v Strathdale-Maristians (Canterbury Park), Bendigo United v Golden Square (QEO).
Thursday - Bendigo v Eaglehawk (QEO).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.