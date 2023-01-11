CFA crews have been working to contain a fire in the state's north-west this evening.
At least six crews attended the haystack fire that began on the Boort-Kerang Road at Leaghur, near Boort at around 8.24pm.
A community message has been issued for the surrounding townships of Appin South, Barraport, Canary Island, Lake Meran, Leaghur, Meering West and Minmindie.
It says haystack fires are not likely to spread into grassland but do generate a lot of smoke.
This fire may continue to burn for a number of days and smoke will be visible from nearby roads and communities.
The CFA has said there is no immediate threat to the community and no action is required.
Use multiple sources to stay informed:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.