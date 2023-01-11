A Bendigo general practitioner is hoping to spread the word on a condition close to his heart - and everyone's heart for that matter.
Flora Hill Medical Centre principal GP Dr Mario Fernando is reminding patients of the long-lasting effects hypertension, high blood pressure and related diseases can have on the body.
As an avid member of the International Society of Hypertension and Hypertension Australia, Dr Fernando said it was important to manage these conditions before getting to the point of target organ damage.
"My interests are in trying to help people - not only just my patients, but in the community as well - prevent diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes and the like," he said.
"I want to ensure we get out and help society in preventing these conditions first, but if they do get them, ensure the condition is controlled and managed on an ongoing basis."
Hypertension, also known as high or raised blood pressure, is a condition in which the blood vessels have persistently raised pressure.
Usually hypertension is defined as a blood pressure reading above 140/90, and is considered severe if the pressure is above 180/120.
Having untreated hypertension can lead to a number of other health issues, including damage to the brain, eyes, heart and kidneys.
This can sometimes lead to cardiovascular disease, heart attacks and strokes.
While prevention of such conditions is key, it is also important to get a handle on the symptoms when they arise.
Dr Fernando said some patients could become complacent, which was something that could be somewhat of a concern.
"Most of the time there are no symptoms and people say they're fine," he said.
According to a paper published in the Lancet medical journal about worldwide hypertension trends, only 40 per cent of patients in Australia had their condition under control in 2019.
Dr Fernando said while taking medications for high blood pressure, it was important to make lifestyle changes to ensure ongoing control.
"It's very important we as doctors regularly follow up on our hypertensive patients and ensure they are controlled," he said.
"It can be a matter of changing your diet to exclude added salt and sugar and adding leafy green vegetables to your diet, or reducing stress and practising mindfulness each day."
Doctors also recommend limiting alcohol intake and giving up smoking.
People are reminded to contact their GP for any concerns they may have.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
