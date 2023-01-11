The state government is using new technology to assess the condition of Victoria's roads, in the hope it will aid authorities to repair damage following high rainfall and floods.
Australian Road Research Board's Intelligent Pavement Assessment Vehicle (iPAVe), which uses technology developed in Denmark, will be used to assess the condition of more than 8,400 kilometres of Victoria's roads and gather data.
The collected data will then help plan for large-scale repairs and road maintenance across both regional and metropolitan Victoria.
Minister for Roads and Road Safety Melissa Horne said the technology is funded under the $165 emergency road repair blitz.
"Already, crews are making a start on delivering large-scale, long-term repairs and this data will help to plan for further works, ensuring that the communities hit hardest by these floods remain connected to vital supplies and services," she said.
According to the state government, the iPAVe uses laser technology attached to trucks to look at the roughness, surface texture and rutting of roads.
Cracking and other surface data can be assessed using a 3D monitoring system and the trucks are also mounted with cameras to send updated photos to experts.
The state government claims the technology makes collecting data "cheaper, faster and safer" as trucks can travel at highway speeds and assess roads in one trip.
Data can be compared with similar information collected in 2021 to gauge the full impact of the recent floods.
It's expected more than 170 of Victoria's roads will be inspected by the iPAVe, including the Midland, Calder and Hume highways.
