Drivers building early season momentum

BENDIGO region drivers continued their bright start to the new harness racing season at Mildura on Tuesday night.
Alex Ashwood, Ellen Tormey, Jack Laugher and Ryan Sanderson all claimed winners on the 12-race program to add to their early season momentum.
Ashwood claimed the overall honours with a double with wins for Heathcote trainer Terry French aboard Interpretation and Mildura trainer Reece Moore on Yoursnmine.
Interpretation, a four-year-old mare, gave trainer French his first success of the new year.
The daughter of Well Said showed she was not far away from a win following her second behind Riverina Flash in The Northern Oasis Pace at Boort on January 2 and broke through for her second win in 28 starts.
Ashwood completed his double when Yoursnmine proved too strong in the NR 52 to 55 event, with the seven-year-old gelding notching up his 16th win from 141 starts.
A much-travelled pacer, Yoursnmine has been trained by Moore, Terry French, Rita Burnett, David Druitt and Glenn Douglas at various stages throughout his career and has been placed top-two in his two starts this season, both on his home track.
Following a brilliant 2022 season, highlighted by 185 winners and his first Group 1 success, Laugher has hit the ground running this year.
His Mildura win aboard the Kate Attard-trained Heza Western was his ninth win for the month, while Tormey advanced her tally to four with a win for South Australian trainer Lance Holberton on Dancing Finn.
Charlton trainer Shane Sanderson and son Ryan's promising starts to the new year were given another kick-along at Mildura where they bookended the meeting.
Shane celebrated success in the opening race with the three-year-old filly Amazing Stride, who broke her maiden at start number six, while Ryan rounded out the meeting with a win for Mildura trainer Michael Pearce on Moonlight Jack.
The wins came hot on the heels of a big day at Cobram on Sunday for the family, with Shane and Ryan both earning doubles and daughter Abby also scoring a win.
READ MORE:
Meanwhile, following an ultra-successful Bendigo Pacing Cup night last Saturday, racing returns to Lord's Raceway on Thursday night with a nine race program.
The first race is timed to start at 6.30pm with the last at 10.47pm.
On Friday, it will be the turn of the Charlton (day) and Kilmore (night) clubs to host meetings, with the Group 2 Shepparton Pacing Cup to follow on Saturday night.
Strathfieldsaye's Douglas stable has heavily targeted the Cup with four runners entered.
They include Bernie Winkle, a gallant six in last weekend's Bendigo Pacing Cup, Interest Free, Rick Reilly and Kosimo.
New South Wales trainer Jason Grimson, who took out the Bendigo Pacing Cup with Master Meister, will have three runners, led by Inter Dominion champion I Cast No Shadow.
Grimson also has Bendigo Cup runner-up Sicario and Majestic Cruiser in the 11-horse field.
READ MORE:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.