LAWN BOWLS: Dual premiership skipper Keenan among pair of mid-season additions for East

DUAL Bendigo East premiership skipper David Keenan is among two mid-season additions for the Beasties' weekend pennant team.
Keenan, a premiership skipper at Bendigo East in 2010-11 and 2011-12, is returning to the Beasties.
Keenan had spent the previous three seasons playing with Kangaroo Flat and will step back into a skipper's role at East.
The Beasties have also added James McGillivray, who has crossed over from Kangaroo Flat during the mid-season break.
While there are two ins for the Beasties, there is an out, with Josh Moloney, who had been skipping this season, headed to Strathfieldsaye.
The Beasties, who sit in fifth position on the ladder, will resume their season with a home game on Friday night against Inglewood.
* Ladder - Moama (166), South Bendigo (154), Bendigo (150), Golden Square (119), Bendigo East (113), Eaglehawk (103), Castlemaine (76), Inglewood (72), Kangaroo Flat (70), Marong (57).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.