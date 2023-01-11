Bendigo Advertiser
LAWN BOWLS: Dual premiership skipper Keenan among pair of mid-season additions for East

Updated January 11 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 1:57pm
The experienced David Keenan is returning to play with Bendigo East.

DUAL Bendigo East premiership skipper David Keenan is among two mid-season additions for the Beasties' weekend pennant team.

