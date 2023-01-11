The creation of the myagedcare.gov.au ratings system was a recommendation of the Royal Commission into Aged Care, whose damning 2021 report found that at least one in three people accessing residential aged care and home care services had experienced substandard care, and concluded "a fundamental overhaul" of aged care in Australia was required.
This needed to include "a philosophical shift" to place the people receiving care at the centre of quality and safety regulation, the commissioners said.
The ratings, which heavily weight residents' feedback on their experiences and measure the number of nursing and care hours an average resident receives as well as assessing a series of quality measures and facilities' compliance, are intended to "allow older people and their families to make meaningful comparisons of the quality and safety performance of services and providers".
However, the system has been attacked both by critics condemning it as too generous to aged care operators - given over 90 per cent of facilities around the country initially received a three-star rating - and by providers, many of whom claim the data used is outdated and unfairly represents them.
Several local facilities told the Bendigo Advertiser their rating was incorrect and would soon be updated by the health department.
The Shadow Minister for Health and Aged Care Anne Ruston has slammed the system as unfair in its demands on time-poor aged care operators, who are battling chronic workforce shortages while continuing to deal with Covid outbreaks.
The Shadow Minister said the situation was particularly difficult in rural and regional areas where operators are not receiving the support they need.
However, according to La Trobe University expert and John Richards Centre for Rural Ageing Research director, Professor Irene Blackberry, while the ratings system may have teething problems, it is a positive first step.
"What the government is trying to do is make the system a bit more transparent and the care providers more accountable as to what they're delivering, and also for the consumer - the residents and the family - to better understand what they are getting into," she said.
"Because this is a new system we are encountering quite a lot of problems [such as] some facilities complaining that the data is out of date and some people complaining that this is being rushed by the government.
"Obviously, it still requires a lot of work to make it perfect, but at least it gives people a national benchmark or indicator, or standards, if you like."
Ms Blackberry said the data being collected was complicated and also had limitations in terms of the biases involved when facilities self-reported or selected residents to be interviewed about their experiences.
There was also a lack of sensitivity in the information. For example, the nutritional value of food wasn't currently being measured but only residents' opinion of it.
"There was a comment by the Dietitians Association of Australia saying, 'You can't just ask the residents, you know, do you like the food?'," she said.
Ms Blackberry said in April this year more quality indicators, including hospitalisation and staff turnover rates, would be added.
Anyone assessing aged care options should study the ratings information "deeply" and also visit the facility in question to observe how it operates and whether it can "actually meet the needs of your loved one or not", she said.
This year aged care legislation passed by the Albanese government will mandate increased staffing with residents expected to each receive 200 care minutes per day, 40 of them "nursing minutes", and a registered nurse on site at facilities 24 hours a day.
