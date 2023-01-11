Sandhurst 2018 premiership player Todd Murphy named in Australian Test squad for India series

FIVE years after helping Sandhurst to a drought-breaking Bendigo District Cricket Association first XI premiership, off-spinner Todd Murphy is in contention to make his Test debut for Australia.
Murphy has been selected as part of an 18-player Test squad for Australia's upcoming tour of India.
Murphy is one of four spinners in the Australian squad alongside Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar and Mitchell Swepson.
Australia and India will play four Tests as part of the Border-Gavaskar series in Nagpur (February 9-13); Delhi (February 17-21); Dharamsala (March 1-5); and Ahmedabad (March 9-13).
From Echuca, Murphy played one season in the BDCA with Sandhurst in 2017-18 - a year in which the Dragons finally broke a 39-year premiership drought by beating Strathdale-Maristians in the grand final.
Murphy combined 19 wickets - including three in the grand final - with 284 runs that season.
After making his Sheffield Shield debut in April of 2021, Murphy this year earned his first full Victorian contract.
The 22-year-old has now played seven Shield games for Victoria and taken 29 wickets, including 14 this season in which he has the lowest average of any spin bowler with just 17.7 from three games.
Murphy is part of the Sydney Sixers squad in the Big Bash League and is touted as the potential successor to Nathan Lyon.
"Todd Murphy has progressed quickly having impressed in domestic cricket and recently with Australia A," selection chair George Bailey said on Wednesday.
"With those performances Todd has emerged as a strong spin option.
"Selection in this squad also provides another opportunity to spend time alongside Nathan Lyon and assistant coach Daniel Vettori in India, which will be invaluable to his development."
Murphy's captain during his premiership season at Sandhurst was former Victorian spinner Craig Howard, who recalls getting his first look at the then-teenager during a Northern Rivers squad trial at Rochester.
"My son was training at the same try-outs and I recall out of the side of my eye seeing Todd bowl one ball... it was a ball with really nice shape," Howard recalled.
"I was talking to Ben DeAraugo at the time and said, who is that?
"Ben said it was Todd Murphy who bats, bowls medium-pace and is just mucking around at the moment bowling a bit of spin.
"I remember saying, he might be your best spinner. His dad Jamie got wind that I thought he had some potential, so he brought him down for some private coaching lessons and he ended up coming to play that year for us at Sandhurst.
"He ended up having a really solid year with us and was a really important part of our premiership team.
"There was a lot that went into setting him up technically and tactically through those 12 months and we have been able to continue that on since and maintain a relationship through my work with Cricket Australia and Cricket Victoria.
"I think it has been good for him that he has been able to have someone he can trust in, but it's also really important that he gets lots of information from other people.
"He's starting to play with some really experienced cricketers and has got Daniel Vettori (705 international wickets for New Zealand) to work with now, which is great for his development.
"This has probably happened a little bit faster than anyone would have thought, himself included, but the opportunity is there and, hopefully, he gets a chance.
"He's as well set-up as any spinner to play in those conditions in India and if he does get an opportunity he's going to go well."
He's as well set-up as any spinner to play in those conditions in India and if he does get an opportunity he's going to go well- Craig Howard
In November of 2019 when he was then in his second season at St Kilda and was back in Bendigo as captain of the Victoria Country under-19 team Murphy spoke to the Bendigo Advertiser of how important that season at Sandhurst as a 17-year-old was for his development.
"I'd played senior cricket in Moama since I was 13 and I really loved that, but I'd come to a point where I really needed to do something with my cricket,'' he said.
"At the time, the transfer to Bendigo I could do whereas I couldn't go to Melbourne because of school.
"That year with Sandhurst shaped me into the player I am now. Working with Craig Howard developed me from a part-time spinner into a proper bowler.
"It was the most important year of cricket I've had. I'm forever grateful to Sandhurst for taking me on board.
"To top that season off with a premiership was fantastic."
Murphy's brother, Joel, is the current first XI captain of Sandhurst.
Australian Test squad - Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.
