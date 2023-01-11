Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Sandhurst 2018 premiership player Todd Murphy named in Australian Test squad for India series

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated January 11 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 11:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Todd Murphy playing for Sandhurst in the BDCA during the 2017-18 season. Five years on Murphy is now part of the Australian Test squad for the upcoming tour of India. Picture by Luke West

FIVE years after helping Sandhurst to a drought-breaking Bendigo District Cricket Association first XI premiership, off-spinner Todd Murphy is in contention to make his Test debut for Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.