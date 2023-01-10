EVCA TWENTY20: United, Mandurang retain unbeaten records after three rounds

DEFENDING premier United and Mandurang both kept their unbeaten records in the Emu Valley Cricket Association's Twenty20 competition intact in Tuesday night's third round.
United proved too strong for Axe Creek by 46 runs in their battle at Ewing Park.
Batting first after winning the toss, the Tigers whacked 6-185 off their 20 overs.
The innings featured an 85-run partnership for the second wicket between Mac Whittle (46) and skipper Alex Code (41) as the cornerstone of the winning total.
The only multiple wicket-taker for the Cowboys was Joel Bish, who took 3-33 off four overs.
The Cowboys were on the backfoot from the outset having lost both marquee player Nayana Fernando (0) and Bish (1) after just seven balls to be 2-1.
It was always going to be hard work from there for the Cowboys, who were all out in the 19th over for 129 against a United attack that had both opening bowlers Mac Whittle (3-19) and James Smith (3-17) take three wickets each.
* Mandurang defeated Bendigo Strikers by 28 runs at home.
Knocks of 65 from opener Phil Berry and 47 from Corey Dickins helped the Rangas to 8-160 batting first.
Between Berry and Dickins they combined for 17 boundaries, while the Strikers - competing in the competition for the first time - had three players take two wickets each.
The Strikers batted out their 20 overs in reply and finished at 8-132.
Having earlier taken two wickets and two catches in the field, Isaac Ambalathummoola Joseph was the standout with the bat for the Strikers with 59 (four fours, five sixes).
Callum Thompson's 3-22 were the best bowling figures for the Rangas.
* West Bendigo smashed the highest score of the tournament so far in its 21-run win over Sedgwick at Club Court.
Having lost their first two games, the Redbacks hit form with 3-215 batting first with the bulk of the runs coming from the trio of Chathura Damith (71), Mathew Evans (64) and Travis O'Connell (36).
In total the Redbacks' run-feast featured 25 boundaries and six sixes.
In reply Sedgwick made a score that would have won any other T20 game so far this season - 7-194.
Nick Scullie (76, nine fours, four sixes) and marquee player Ryan Grundy (27) put on 65 for the first wicket, while hard-hitting all-rounder Jordan Ilsley provided plenty of entertainment with a quickfire 43 off 17 balls at No.3.
Kane Newton led the West Bendigo bowling attack with 3-34, which included the dismissal of Ilsley.
Pool 1 - United (45.36), California Gully (18.26), Axe Creek (5.64), Spring Gully (1.59).
Pool 2 - Mandurang (44.70), Marong (29.79), West Bendigo (20.81), Sedgwick (5.14), Bendigo Strikers (5.02).
