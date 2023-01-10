Records broken in relay championships

MORE records tumbled at Tuesday night's running of Athletics Bendigo 4 x 800m and 4 x 1500m relay championships at the Flora Hill track.
The night's action at the Retreat Road complex drew 11 teams of which several were combinations of Bendigo's clubs.
In the 4 x 800m, the Harriers' super-veteran team of Garnet Rodda, Paul Martin, Leon Gilbert and Hunter Gill clocked a time of 15:06.36 to set a Bendigo Centre record for the 70-plus class.
All other four teams were a mix of club representatives or athletes not AV-registered.
In the 4 x 1500m relay it was South Bendigo's team of Thomas McArthur, Tyler Funch, Zackery Tickell and Leigh Browell which clinched the men's open title in a time of 22:46.44.
Their South Bendigo clubmates of Debby Kirne, Carol Coad, Jennifer Payne and Jackie Guillou ran a great time of 29:41 to set a Bendigo 50-plus record.
Not long after a record-breaking feat in the 4 x 800, the Harriers' foursome of Garnet Rodda, Paul Martin, Leon Gilbert and Hunter Gill ran the 4 x 1500m in 30:00.79 for a Bendigo 70-plus record.
Results from Tuesday night's racing:
Mixed 4 x 800m relay:
Bendigo University A 10:55.14 (Vanessa Garry 30, Vanessa Bull 31, Samuel Bruce 26, Rebecca Beagley 31); Bendigo University B 11:55.93 (Josh Fagan 28, Casey Crapper 36, Richard Marchingo 60, Mike Bieleny 60); Bendigo Harriers A 13:11.45 (Rebecca Soulsby 49, Charli McInerney 14, Jack Norris 12, Keelan McInerney 12); Bendigo Harriers B 14:39.86 (Justine Babitsch 49, Ashlie Matthews 36, Stacey Macdonald 41, Nadene Macdonald); Bendigo Harriers 15:06.36 (Centre 70-plus record) (Garnet Rodda 73, Paul Martin 76, Leon Gilbert 71, Hunter Gill 74).
Mixed 4 x 1500m relay:
South Bendigo B 22:46.44 (men's open) (Thomas McArthur 16, Tyler Fynch 12, Zackery Tickell 17, Leigh Browell 48); Bendigo University A 23:27.18 (Vanessa Garry 30, Tom Garry 30, Rebecca Beagley 31, Vanessa Bull 31); Bendigo Harriers A 25:13.77 (Richard Marchingo 60, Ruth Sandeman 50, Ben Sandeman 48, Josh Fagan 28); South Bendigo C 27:27.72 (Piper Fynch 10, Michelle Fynch 37, Casey Crapper 36, Milanke Haasbroek 9); South Bendigo A 29:41.78 (Centre 50-plus record) (Debby Kirne 57, Carol Coad 61, Jennifer Payne 66, Jackie Guillou 53); Bendigo Harriers B 30:00.79 (Centre 70-plus record) (Garnet Rodda 73, Paul Martin 76, Leon Gilbert 71, Hunter Gill 74).
