Bendigo's Berkley Wood and Shepparton's Sam Brown have boogied up a storm at a recent national competition and will now represent the country.
The couple became Australian "10 Dance" champions in December with the DanceSport Championships held in Melbourne.
At the ages of 19 and 20 respectively, Wood and Brown are one of the youngest couples to have won the title and they will now represent Australia at the world adult "10 Dance" championships for 2023.
DanceSport is made of three styles - standard ballroom, Latin American and new vogue, with "10 Dance" open to all who do both standard and Latin forms.
In "10 Dance" competitors compete against each other in the five standard dances of waltz, tango, Viennese waltz, foxtrot and quickstep, and in the five Latin American dances of samba, cha cha, rumba, Paso Doble and jive.
Wood said it was a great experience with an amazingly supportive crowd.
"The Australian DanceSport Championships is Australia's most prestigious event and was attended by dancers from Australia (all states), New Zealand, China, England and Iceland," she said.
"It went for three days from 8am in the morning till very late each night and my partner and I danced Friday evening in the Adult 10 Dance and all day Sunday in the under 21 events.
"Winning the adult 10 Dance gives my partner and I representative status to attend the (world championships) which will mean another trip to Europe to compete.
"The place and date have not yet been confirmed but it could be held in either Denmark or Portugal."
A Bendigo-based La Trobe University business student, Wood first got involved in dance through ballet when she was around four.
"I quickly transferred to DanceSport as I enjoyed it more," she said.
"My dad did DanceSport when he was younger and was teaching at the time so I started having lessons from him.
"My favourite style is the Latin American - I love the upbeat music and how this style allows me to express myself.
"I also watched Dancing With The Stars on TV (growing up) which inspired me to take up this style."
Along with the major title, Wood and Brown also competed in the under 21 section of standard ballroom, Latin American and new vogue during the December national competition.
They were again crowned champions for standard ballroom and new vogue, and Australian closed champions for Latin American, coming second to a couple from China.
Aside from university studies and work, Wood is kept very busy with dance training that sees her frequently travelling interstate to Sydney and the Gold Coast, as well as in Melbourne, to visit her coaches for lessons.
Wood and Brown spend hours practising for competitions and last year represented Australia at the world under 21 DanceSport championships in Elblag, Poland for the standard competition; Rotterdam, Netherlands for the 10 Dance competition and Sibiu, Romania for the Latin American competition.
While the couple are competing at an elite level, Wood said dancing is a sport for everyone with categories for those under 11 to over 65.
"DanceSport also caters for all abilities and now has competitions for ParaDance entrants," she said.
"Dancing is also a sport for males and DanceSport also caters for the social dancer with a recreational section for beginners.
"All studios have beginners classes and social dancing, it's not just competitive."
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
