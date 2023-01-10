Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo riders win masters time-trial medals in Ballarat

Updated January 10 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 5:15pm
Bendigo's Blake Agnoletto was consistent across the criterium, road race and time-trial in the under-23 division. Picture by Noni Hyett

Bendigo cyclists Sheridan Hall and Dan Peck collected medals in their respective divisions of the time-trial at the Road Nationals Championships in Ballarat on Tuesday.

