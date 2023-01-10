Bendigo riders win masters time-trial medals in Ballarat

Bendigo cyclists Sheridan Hall and Dan Peck collected medals in their respective divisions of the time-trial at the Road Nationals Championships in Ballarat on Tuesday.
Hall picked up a silver medal in the women's masters event after riding a time of 32:16.19 for the 18.8km circuit. She finished 1:25.04 behind the winner Katie Hanerjee.
Peck was third in his division in a time of 27:46.80 - 28.90 seconds behind the winner Jordan Donnelly.
Meanwhile, Connor Sens and Blake Agnoletto completed impressive championships with strong rides in their respective time-trials.
Sens was seventh in the elite men division. He covered the 37.5km in a time of 49:04.31 - 2:25.47 behind surprise winner Jay Vine, who edged out favourite Luke Durbridge and criterium champion Kell O'Brien.
Agnoletto finished 12th in the under-23 time-trial.
He rode the 28.6km distance in 40:01.79 to be 3:12.50 behind the winner Alastair Mackellar.
