Bendigo, Echuca train lines implement extreme heat timetables later in week

Alex Gretgrix
Alex Gretgrix
Updated January 10 2023 - 6:58pm, first published 6:00pm
Picture by Brendan McCarthy

With rising temperatures across Victoria over the next couple of days, extreme heat timetables will be running to ensure our train services run safely.

