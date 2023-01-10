With rising temperatures across Victoria over the next couple of days, extreme heat timetables will be running to ensure our train services run safely.
A partial extreme heat timetable will be in place on the Bendigo, Echuca, Ararat and Swan Hill lines on Wednesday and Thursday.
Extreme heat speed restrictions are enforced when temperatures exceed 36 degrees in order to reduce the likelihood of train and track faults, while also keeping passengers safe.
When this timetable is in place, journey times may be extended by a few minutes as drivers reduce the speed of our trains.
There will be drinking water on board trains and passengers are also encouraged to travel with bottled water and wear cool clothing.
Passengers are encouraged to check the V/Line website prior to travelling to see if their services are affected, and to allow extra time when travelling.
A copy of the extreme heat timetable can be downloaded from the V/Line website or passengers can ask for a copy from their nearest staffed station.
High temperatures are also forecast on Friday and over the weekend and advice about extreme heat timetables for those days will be confirmed closer to the date.
Real-time traffic conditions are available at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au or via the VicTraffic mobile app.
The latest public transport information and network status is available at ptv.vic.gov.au or in the PTV mobile app.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser.
