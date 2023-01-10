Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a missing 13-year-old teenager Abagail after she was last seen on January 7.
Abagail was last seen on Kelso Road in Yallourn North, in Gippsland, on Saturday around 11am.
She is described as having a thin build, long blonde hair tied in pig tails and was wearing a long sleeve light blue top, black pants and was carrying a satchel.
Police and family have concerns for her welfare due to her age and the fact it is out of character for her to go missing.
Police have released an image of Abagail in the hope someone recognises her and can provide information on her current whereabouts. She may be in Traralgon or possibly the Bendigo area..
Anyone who sights Abagail or with information is urged to call Moe Police Station on 5128 1100.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
