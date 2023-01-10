Bendigo Advertiser
Missing teenage girl Abagail last seen on January 7 in Gippsland

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated January 10 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 2:33pm
Police are seeking information about the whereabouts of 13-year-old Abagail. Picture supplied

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a missing 13-year-old teenager Abagail after she was last seen on January 7.

