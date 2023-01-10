Must-win Twenty20 matches for White Hills, Kangaroo Flat

The Bendigo District Cricket Association Twenty20 season resumes with three matches to be played over the next two nights.
In pool A, White Hills and Strathdale-Maristians meet at the QEO on Wednesday night, while Huntly-North Epsom and Kangaroo Flat clash at Canterbury Park on the same night.
In pool B, Golden Square and Bendigo to battle at the QEO on Thursday night.
For White Hills and Kangaroo Flat, it's a case of win or their T20 premiership hopes will be quashed.
The Demons and Roos both lost their opening round matches and two defeats in preliminary round play shuts the curtain on any hopes teams have of topping the group.
After Wednesday night's game against the Suns, White Hills don't play a T20 game again until the final week of February.
The Demons have been drawn to play two games in two nights in the final round - Huntly-North on February 22 and Kangaroo Flat on February 23.
Huntly-North's clash with the Roos at Eaglehawk is the Power's first game of the T20 season.
It's another opportunity to learn for the young Power squad.
The Power will be bolstered by the return of left-arm quick Lewis Stabler, who will be their marquee player.
Essendon fast bowler Luke Stagg will again be the Roos' marquee player.
Strathdale proved too good for Kangaroo Flat in round one and, along with Strathfieldsaye, are favourites to win pool A.
Strathdale has added marquee player Andrew Chalkley to its squad, while White Hills will utilise the services of Geelong captain Josh McDonald as its marquee player for the second time.
Thursday night's game between the Bulldogs and Goers should be a cracker after both teams scored impressive wins in round one.
Respective marquee players - Golden Square's Chris Thewlis (54 off 20 balls) and Bendigo's Nikhil Pottabathini (70 off 40 balls) - had a big impact in round one.
All three matches are scheduled to start at 6pm.
