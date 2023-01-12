DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 3
Auction Saturday 4 Feburary at 1:00pm
LAND: 881.27sqm
AGENCY: Ray White Bendigo
AGENTS: Ella Douch 0447 404 377 and Brent Mason 0466 897 917
INSPECT: By appointment
Standing out from the crowd bringing contemporary style to a family home with its open-plan living and large-scale entertaining.
Situated in a quiet street the front entry foyer opens to a huge open-plan area incorporating large lounge, dining room, kitchen and convenient study area. The well-equipped kitchen includes modern appliances, double-door pantry, bench space and storage. Stackable sliding doors floods the huge rumpus room with light and lead to the fabulous alfresco area.
The main bedroom is located in a separate wing with large ensuite and the walk-through dressing room/robe is to be envied, fitted with shelving, shoe racks and drawers.The second bedroom has a wall of robes and full ensuite, the third bedroom includes robes and a retreat overlooking pool area, while the fourth bedroom also has spacious robes. Storage is plentiful with cupboards in the laundry, hallways and even the garage.
The alfresco beckons, a space to sit and relax, or enjoy a barbecue, with the sun glinting in the background on the water of your 10x4mt solar heated inground pool. Keep warm by the double-sided wood heater, and cool under the ceiling fan, even open the Vergola roofing system to let in the summer sun or the electric sun shade to keep out the winter chills.
