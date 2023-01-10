Bendigo Advertiser
Team Teal night one for the girls

By Kieran Iles
Updated January 10 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 11:11am
Bendigo Harness Racing Club manager Erik Hendrix and Bendigo Greyhound Racing Association manager Charlton Hindle are proud to be supporting this year's Team Teal campaign, aimed at raising funds and awareness for ovarian cancer. File picture by Kieran Iles

A RACE meeting exclusively for female dogs next month will be the centrepiece of the Bendigo Greyhound Racing Association's fundraising efforts as part of this year's Team Teal campaign.

Local News

