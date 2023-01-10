Team Teal night one for the girls

A RACE meeting exclusively for female dogs next month will be the centrepiece of the Bendigo Greyhound Racing Association's fundraising efforts as part of this year's Team Teal campaign.
Each February, the harness racing industry gets behind the Team Teal campaign, an initiative of Aldebaran Park principal Duncan McPherson to raise funds and awareness for ovarian cancer, and several years ago the BGRA became involved to support the wonderful cause.
The association will again join forces with the Bendigo Harness Racing Club by running a dual-code meeting on Thursday, February 9 at Lord's Raceway, with funds raised being donated to WomenCan, a charity dedicated to improving the lives of gynaecological cancer patients.
BGRA manager Charlton Hindle said the club would host a special function in its recently refurbished bar, while on the track, the club and Greyhound Racing Victoria (GRV) would promote the cause by running an all-female card of races.
"Having a race card for bitches only is a perfect fit for an event such as Team Teal and the club is excited to be a part of such a special campaign," Hindle said.
"Last year was a great night on and off the track. We held a function in our Past the Post Lounge which was well attended through us and the harness club.
"Thanks to the support of GRV and the racing department, there will be two feature events offering $3540 to the winner and we think the program that is being advertised will cover as many classes as possible".
"The BGRA has been a strong community club for many years and it's an honour to be involved with the BHRC and Team Teal.
"Our aim is through some promotions during February and other initiatives on the night we can raise somewhere around $10,000 for the cause."
The racing program for the February 9 comprises:
. Special event bitches only (425m) - $3540 to the winner plus VICGREYS bonus;
. Maiden final bitches only (425m) - $3000 to the winner plus VICGREYS bonus;
. Mixed 6/7 bitches only (425m);
. Grade 5 no penalty (425m) - 300-plus rank, minimum 20 starts;
. Grade 5 bitches only (500m);
. Grade 5 no city wins bitches only (425m).
