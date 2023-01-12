DETAILS:
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$650,000 - $690,000
LAND: 1018sqm
AGENCY: Elders Real Estate
AGENTS: Patrick Skahill 0401 722 581
INSPECT: Saturday 10am - 10.30am
Beautiful easy-care gardens accentuate the street appeal of this attractive, modern brick veneer home.
Set on a large allotment of 1018sqm there are many options, subject to council approval. Sub-divide or a second home.
Generously proportioned, the main bedroom has a walk-in robe, ensuite and ceiling fan. It enjoys extensive sunlight and natural warmth via three large windows. The two other bedrooms and bathroom are clustered around a hallway to the laundry. Both bedrooms have built-in robes and there is a large linen cupboard. An open-plan kitchen, dining and family room is spacious and cosy.
Large windows and a sliding door connect the indoors seamlessly with the outdoor living and entertaining area. The space is an incredible 10m long by 5.5m wide and is fully sheltered by a pergola featuring a visually appealing pitched middle section.
The double garage has direct internal access and leads onto the entertaining area. A solar system, ducted gas heating, evaporative cooling, rear garden shed, raised and plumbed garden beds, and an irrigation system complete the package. This is a superb example of contemporary living and versatility.
A wedge of bushland reserve screens and buffers the property within the quiet neighbourhood. There is access from Dove Court to the reserve for nature walks and bike riding.
