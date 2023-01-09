Spirit stick together after difficult weekend in WNBL

No-one likes or wants to lose, but back-to-back defeats have given Bendigo Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama a valuable insight into the make-up of his team.
The Spirit were pounded by WNBL title favourite Southside Flyers on Friday night and poor execution down the stretch cost them dearly in a home loss to the Melbourne Boomers on Sunday.
From an 8-1 record and top spot on the ladder, the Spirit slipped to third place with an 8-3 record ahead of two road games this week against the University of Canberra Capitals on Wednesday and the Adelaide Lightning on Saturday.
A 46-point drubbing and a home defeat in the space of 72 hours had the potential to knock the stuffing out of the Spirit.
Kereama has been around basketball teams that have splintered on the back of less, but not this group.
"I've been involved in teams where they've lost a couple of games in a row and they start eating each other,'' Kereama said.
"That just doesn't happen with this team. We've certainly had people hold team-mates accountable in the right way, but there's been no finger pointing.
"Players have been much willing to put their hand on their own chest, point at themselves and hold themselves accountable.
"I think it's a significant trait in this group. It resonates with the amount of experience and the level of maturity we have."
Sunday's 88-79 loss to the Melbourne Boomers was a game that got away from the Spirit.
They only scored eight points in the final quarter on 16.7 per cent shooting from the field.
"Irrespective of the loss to the Boomers, it was a significantly better performance compared to Southside,'' Kereama said.
"You have to put things in perspective. Would have we liked to have won? Absolutely. Did we have opportunities to win? Absolutely.
"It was a game we could have won. We were tested in a few areas of execution and discipline in a pressure situation.
"It was a good learning experience for the team."
The defeats to Southside and the Boomers place extra importance on the Spirit's road trip this week.
To stay in touch with the top two teams they can't afford to drop either of the Canberra or Adelaide games.
"We think our next two games are must-win,'' Kereama said.
"10-3 looks pretty good, while 8-5 you're hanging on to third place. They're significant games for us.
"Canberra is a real danger game for us. They haven't won a game yet, but they're playing much better lately and they really competed against Southside and Townsville.
"They're playing with more confidence and belief... we have to treat the game with the same respect we would against any other team in the league.
"Our process has been good enough for eight games this season, so while we have some things to figure out around Southside, a single-digit loss to last year's champions (Boomers) is far from a situation where we have to question what needs to change."
After the Canberra game the team won't return to Bendigo.
The Spirit will head straight to Adelaide to prepare for the Lightning.
After a testing weekend, the extra days away from home together could be just the tonic for the Spirit.
"We're bringing Tessa Lavey (calf injury) with us for the trip,'' Kereama said.
"Tessa will suit up, but she won't play. She's probably still another week or two away, but she's going to be an important part of the team going forward, so getting her around the group for this trip was important."
