Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$750,000
AGENCY: Waller Realty
AGENTS: Tim Noonan 0413 464 949 and Megan Walmsley 0457 110 198
INSPECT: Saturday 10.45am - 11.15am
This freshly renovated, white and bright cottage is a true hidden gem, just minutes from everything you could need for a fantastic Bendigo lifestyle.
An ideal first home or astute investment, the cottage features lovely original charm, including dado wall and ceiling lining, verandah, sash windows, and stunning floorboards. Beautifully updated with new kitchen, renovated bathrooms and laundry, fresh paint inside and out, and landscaping to the side and rear gardens. On trend, modern touches have been seamlessly integrated into the original home showcasing a simple yet elegant design.
Well-fenced and secure, double gates provide side access to the main driveway that leads down to a carport.
