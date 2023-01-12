DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$1,320,000 - $1,360,000
LAND: 8.09 ha
AGENCY: McKean McGregor
AGENTS: Amy Sim 0427 703 661 and Amy Arthur 0431 684 818
INSPECT: Saturday 10am - 10.30am
Drive down a tree lined driveway leading to the main house surrounded by a manicured yard filled with native planting to encourage wildlife to make their home.
This custom designed home is thoughtfully created to maximise its energy efficiency throughout every season and provide the opportunity to comfortably enjoy the natural habitat.
Passive design features of this home include double glazed windows and doors designed to capture the sunlight and passively heat the home, while the straw bale walls provide natural insulation against the elements. North facing design will ensure you capture the maximum sunlight and cross ventilation of South-West winds for year round comfort.
Enter into the warm open-plan living and dining room built around a beautiful free-standing open fireplace and feature stone wall. The kitchen showcases striking designs- custom made raw-edge timber island bench, 900mm oven and gas cooktop as well as large walk-in pantry enclosed by custom cabinetry
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here.
The well-proportioned dining room is wrapped in double glazed windows, filling it with natural light welcoming the outside in. Glass sliding doors lead to the unique covered outdoor alfresco area with striking recycled timber railway sleepers providing an inviting outdoor living zone.
Tasmania Oak flooring leads down the hallway to the bedroom wing of the home, featuring two well-sized bedrooms both with built-in robes as well as a master bedroom with walk-in robe and ensuite. Each room offering stunning sweeping views and deep window sills iconic to straw bale homes to sit and enjoy the outlook.
The fourth bedroom off the meals area could be used as a work from home space or study.
A secondary living space with double doors and custom cabinetry offers flexible family uses including parents retreat, formal lounge or playroom.
Further features include heating panels and misting system in the outdoor entertaining area, 12 x 6mt powered shed, solid fuel burning fireplace with heat transfer system, Apicus evacuated tube hot water service, 2.5 megalitre dam and rainwater tanks.
Rural Axe Creek with its sweeping scenic views is just a short drive to Strathfieldsaye amenities and 20 minutes to the Bendigo CBD.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.