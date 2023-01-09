Sullivan too slick for rivals in Sally Conroy Memorial final

YOUNGEST runner in the field, South Bendigo's Charlie Sullivan outsprinted seven rivals from Eaglehawk to win Saturday night's Sally Conroy Memorial 200m athletics final.
Sullivan, 12, is a first-year competitor with Athletics Bendigo and ran brilliantly to win his heat and the final of the Hilson Builders-sponsored race on the Retreat Road track in Flora Hill.
The keen youngster from Maryborough has followed older siblings Eliza and Jesse into athletics.
"It's a great honour to win this race," Charlie Sullivan said.
He raced from the 28m mark and took out his heat in 22.34 seconds from Eaglehawk's Sophie Scoble, 33m, 22.53; last year's winner Cameron Smith, scratch, 22.59; and Tim Sullivan, 27m, 22.70.
Another previous Conroy winner, Laura Kadri won heat two from Cooper Richardson and Lily Marsh, as Roman Griffiths and Hugh Richard went one-two in the third heat.
The Conroy final capped a big night of track action and it was Charlie Sullivan who won a closely-fought contest in 22.09 from Roman Griffiths, 22.35, and Tim Sullivan, 22.50.
Although not related, Charlie and Tim Sullivan were in great form.
Charlie was rapt to be racing Tim, a 10-time gold medallist across Paralympic Games campaigns in Sydney, Athens and Beijing.
"I enjoy racing and just having a go," said Charlie who is trained by Peter Barrett.
The 100m and 200m are Charlie's favourite events.
As the season rolls on he aims to race at this month's Steigen Victoria Country championships at Geelong's Landy Field, and also at Regional Little Athletics titles in mid-February.
Biggest supporters are parents Carolyn and Peter.
Little Athletes from across central and northern Victoria competed in the Bicknell's InterSport-backed 200m on Saturday night at Flora Hill.
The in-form April Wainwright raced from 42m and won her heat in 23.94 and then the final in 24.09.
Next across the line were Felix Burgess (38m) 24.67, and Abby Colt (37m) 25.07.
It was a big night for Wainwright who was fifth in the 800m for Little Athletics which was won by Jonty McDermid, 35 seconds, 2:45.67; from Grace Mulqueen, 45, 2:44.95; and Scarlett Southern, 60, 2:30.52.
