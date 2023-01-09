Bendigo Advertiser

Sullivan too slick for rivals in Sally Conroy Memorial final

By Nathan Dole
January 10 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Conroy Memorial placegetters Roman Griffiths, Charlie Sullivan and Tim Sullivan. Picture by Tiffany Bussem-Jorgensen

YOUNGEST runner in the field, South Bendigo's Charlie Sullivan outsprinted seven rivals from Eaglehawk to win Saturday night's Sally Conroy Memorial 200m athletics final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.