Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Starcrippa secures Shelley Kirkpatrick first picnic Cup success

By Kieran Iles
Updated January 10 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shelley and Rob Kirkpatrick celebrate their success in last Sunday's Mansfield Cup with the six-year-old gelding Starcrippa. Picture by Darren Howe

SHELLEY and Rob Kirkpatrick's love for picnic racing is as infectious as it is unshakeable.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.