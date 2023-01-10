Starcrippa secures Shelley Kirkpatrick first picnic Cup success

SHELLEY and Rob Kirkpatrick's love for picnic racing is as infectious as it is unshakeable.
So much so that the Bagshot North couple were actually married at a picnic race meeting at Yea 10 years ago.
Their passion and dedication to travelling long miles most weekends during the Victorian picnic racing season and unwavering commitment to their small team of gallopers paid off at Mansfield on Sunday, when Shelley claimed her first country picnic Cup as a trainer with Starcrippa.
The six-year-old gelding, ridden by husband Rob - a multiple picnic cups winner - came from well back in the field to storm home and win the Mansfield Cup (1200m).
Being the first cup win, it was naturally special for Shelley. Doubly so, as it was achieved by a horse that has been trained at various stages by both Kirkpatricks and is considered as more of 'a family pet' than a racehorse.
"We were actually quietly confident, but there were a couple of pro horses that had come across and one of them (Valoyd) ended up running second to us," Shelley said.
"This was the race he was set for.
"It was a great ride and the horse is just tough. He just leaves nothing out there on the track.
"He comes home and he doesn't eat up because he's had a hard run every time. He just gives it everything he's got.
"His name is Forrest, after Forrest Gump. That's his paddock name as he is very simple.
"But he's basically become like a family pet to us, he's just an absolute ripper."
Starcrippa, originally trained at Bendigo by Brad Cole, has bounced between the professional and picnic circuits throughout his career, without making much of an impression against the pros, with just one placing - on debut at Echuca in January 2020 - from 11 starts.
His picnic form reads a much healthier three wins and four placings from nine starts.
The Kirkpatricks credit his solid form at the picnics this season (a win and three placings from four starts) to a change in his racing pattern.
"As much as we gave him one run over 1500m at the end of last year, we weren't sure he'd be able to get towards the mile, but he had a different style of racing," Rob said.
"Whereas last year he needed to be up on the pace, this year he's more happy to sit back and run home over the top of them.
"That style of racing is more consistent with a horse that will get a mile and, by the stallion side, he is bred to get the mile and get a damp track.
"He's only six and he's really sound, so he has a few good years left in him.
"This horse is a Redente and they get better as they get older.
"In the next two years is when we feel he will really come right into himself."
Save for his next start at Yea on January 21, Starcrippa's future racing will come from a new base.
The Kirkpatricks have their Bagshot North property on the market and will soon relocate to a newly acquired property at Warrenbayne, about 20 kilometres south of Benalla.
It will place them hours closer to most tracks on the Victorian picnic circuit.
Their loss will be felt by the Bendigo racing community, with the couple well known for breaking in and pre-training horses, while Rob, a farrier, rides upwards of 20 horses at track work each morning.
His speciality - young and 'difficult to handle' horses.
"That's my forte, riding babies and bad horses," he said with a hint of pride.
"Once they quieten down they get pawned off to someone else.
"But I approach it from the viewpoint they are not bad by nature, it's something that's either been made or hasn't been taught yet.
"I like to teach them and then they become good rides."
Picnic racing is a labour of love for the Kirkpatricks, who relish the camaraderie and challenge away from the hustle and bustle of professional racing, and particularly the involvement.
"The picnic riding is Rob's hobby. As if riding 20 horses a day in track work isn't enough, he's got to go and do it on weekends," declared Shelley, who obtained her trainer's licence in 2013.
"Rob was training prior to me getting my licence and he wanted to go back and get his jumps ticket, so I went and got my trainer's ticket at the same time.
"We only ever have a couple of horses at a time, but we're cutting back a bit ahead of the move.
The couple took their love for racing and each other to new heights when they were married at a race meeting in 2013.
"We actually got married at a picnic meeting at Yea. The meeting coming up in two weeks, we got married at and it's our 10th wedding anniversary," she said.
"We got married on the track in between races two and three, with all the jockeys on the track down there with us.
"That's dedication for you.
"When we did it, nobody had gotten married before on a race day, in between races.
"We are a little bit different, but we can say we had 4000 people there for our wedding."
With the first special country cup safe in their keeping, the Kirkpatricks are confident a second with Starcrippa is very achievable.
"When we shift from here, next preparation, we'll look at getting him up around the border (tracks)," Rob said.
"But between now and then, we'll keep him at the picnics.
"The Dederang Cup (on February 25) is about 1600m and the Alexandra Cup (March 18) is over 1560, so we'll be looking at those cups."
Sunday's race was the 168th running of the Mansfield Cup.
