Buckley claims memorable Richard Kitt Memorial victory

By Nathan Dole
January 10 2023 - 8:00am
Richard Kitt Memorial winner Anne Buckley with placegetters Hunter Gill and and Chris Timewell. Picture by Tiffany Bussem-Jorgensen

A LONG-TIME competitor with Bendigo Harriers, Anne Buckley marked another memorable victory in Saturday night's running of the Richard Kitt Memorial 1500m for athletes at the Flora Hill track.

Local News

