Buckley claims memorable Richard Kitt Memorial victory

A LONG-TIME competitor with Bendigo Harriers, Anne Buckley marked another memorable victory in Saturday night's running of the Richard Kitt Memorial 1500m for athletes at the Flora Hill track.
A field of 14 contested the classic at Athletics Bendigo's home in Retreat Road.
Now in her mid-50s, Buckley capped a long-time goal of adding a Richard Kitt Memorial win to her list of achievements.
Among the many highs was winning the Ern Hammer Memorial when she raced as Anne Hunter in 1995.
Buckley began Saturday night's Kitt final from a mark of 30 seconds and worked hard with co-marker Debby Kirne on the opening 1 1/2 laps to pursue Bendigo Harriers' super-veteran Hunter Gill who was frontmarker.
Further back in the field it was South Bendigo's Logan and Chelsea Tickell from 2.50 and 1.55, and University's rising star Avery McDermid, 2.45, who had a big chase in the 3 3/4 lap contest.
The talented trio put in a great effort, but it was Buckley's determination which won out as she charged to victory in a time of 6 minutes 33 seconds as Gill fought on to be runner-up in 6:45.29.
South Bendigo's Chris Timewell was third in 5:16 from the 1.30 mark.
Fastest time honours went to Logan Tickell in 4:04.06 to sixth overall.
For the race victor Buckley it was a night to remember.
"It's fantastic to have finally won this race. It's something I have been trying to do for a long time."
Buckley said Saturday's final was her best race of the season.
Whether it be 1500m, 3000m, 5000m or 10,000m, Buckley's consistency is to the fore in every round of Athletics Victoria Shield League.
"I was nervous at the start of this race, mainly because it's a bigger event and I was up against some quality runners.
"Being able to start well and maintain a steady pace was the goal," said the veteran who first started racing in December 1984 and had earned life membership of Bendigo Harriers.
Home is in Kyneton with husband, Leigh.
Next up will be next Saturday night's Ern Hammer Memorial 3000m at Flora Hill.
Buckley's race plans for the rest of the 2022-23 season include the 1500m, 3000m, 10,000m, and the 2km steeplechase at the Steigen Victoria Country championships at Geelong's Landy Field on January 26 to 28.
She also aims to race the 1500m and 5000m at the Victorian Masters, and 10,000m at the Australian Masters on the Homebush track.
