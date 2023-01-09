Bendigo clubs make a splash at local swimming meet

Central Victorian swimmers made a splash at Sunday's Bendigo Hawks Aquatic annual summer swim meet.
Fast times were the order of the day as swimmers tried to force their way into the fields for the Victorian Country Championships.
"We had just under 300 swimmers, coupled up with parents, families and coaches, and you're looking at about 700 people congregating at Faith Leech Aquatic Centre, which is great for Bendigo,'' Bendigo Hawks Aquatic president Adam Webb said.
"It was the last opportunity for swimmers to get qualifying times for the Victorian Country championships in Wangaratta in a couple of weeks.
"There would have been a plethora of those times set. I know we (Bendigo Hawks Aquatic) had a bunch of kids secure their times and I'm sure it would have been the same for Bendigo East and Kangaroo Flat.
"My understanding is it was possibly the biggest one-day swim meet in Bendigo since 2017.
"In 2022, we had about 1500 swimmers in Bendigo racing out of the five meets we have here.
"We expect that number to grow by 500 swimmers in 2023, so the event at the weekend has probably given us a head start of plus 100 already.
"We hope that the event really showcased swimming as an enabler in building healthier and stronger communities.
"Small clubs, big clubs, regional clubs, metro clubs - across the board, swimming is a great community to be a part of."
The success of Sunday's carnival came hot on the heels of last month's visit to Bendigo by the Australian swimming squad.
Webb said the Dolphins' training camp at Gurri Wanyarra had created a buzz in the central Victorian swimming community.
"The energy that it created locally will have flow-on effects, particularly as school starts to go back,'' Webb said.
"A lot of the benefit will come from how well the swimming community maintains the momentum.
"It was great to see so many local kids watch the Dolphins train at Gurri Wanyarra and then watch them compete in the world titles at MSAC - as a kid, you're not going to get a better experience than that."
Bendigo Hawks Aquatic, Bendigo East and Kangaroo Flat now turn their attention to the prestigious Victorian Country titles in Wangaratta in a fortnight.
"Potentially, there'll be more than 50 swimmers from across the three clubs representing Bendigo at the Vic Country champs which is a great story for Bendigo,'' Webb said.
"Getting the country champs back to Bendigo is something we're really focused on.
"We've already had some conversations with Swim Victoria and council about it already. Last time the champs were here was back in 2016 and we'd love to get it back here in 2024, 2025 or even 2026 when the Commonwealth Games are here."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.