Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo clubs make a splash at local swimming meet

By Adam Bourke
Updated January 9 2023 - 5:50pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Hawks' Finnegan Jackson powers to the wall at Sunday's big swimming carnival in Bendigo. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Central Victorian swimmers made a splash at Sunday's Bendigo Hawks Aquatic annual summer swim meet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.