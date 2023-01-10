New year's resolutions have been a custom as far back as 4000 years with the Ancient Babylonians, but what is the most effective way to stick to these goals?
Finder.com research reveals that a majority of Australians - 72 per cent or around 14 million people - will have set at least one resolution last year and a similar number were expected to set goals for the new year.
Research reflects that positive intentions do not always last long with January 19 dubbed by exercise tracking service Strava "Quitter's Day".
Meanwhile La Trobe University psychology and public health adjunct lecturer Ros Ben-Moshe said around 80 per cent fail by Valentine's Day.
"Most successful resolutions aim for progress rather than perfection," Mrs Ben-Moshe said.
"I think that can really keep people motivated if they sort of understand that, okay, you don't have to get it all right, it's about progress.
"Try to frame resolutions as a behavior rather than something that you just do and also ideally frame resolutions in the positive.
"So it's not about what you don't want to achieve, it's about what you do want to achieve."
Mrs Ben-Moshe said it is also important for people to know that behavioral change does not happen overnight.
"We need to be patient with ourselves, we need to be kind to ourselves, and we need to celebrate the small wins," she said.
It is also not too late to make resolutions just because January 1 has passed because goal-setting can happen at any time.
"In our culture, you know, we celebrate the New Year on the first of January, and it has a background," Mrs Ben-Moshe said.
"January was named for the two faced Roman god Janus so one side of that face is looking back but another is looking forward.
"I think whenever it comes to resolutions, there is an element of reflection - you reflect in order to move forward.
"If there's something that you want, change happens at all different times of the year, you've just got to give yourself permission."
Experts say setting effective resolutions benefits from similar language to SMART goal setting - that is setting specific, measurable, attainable, relevant and time bound.
"If something isn't working the way that you want it to, don't necessarily throw it out and say it's useless," Mrs Ben-Moshe said.
"Pivot, change it slightly, modify your resolution, there's nothing wrong with that at all.
"The best type of resolutions are those that we choose to do, because we feel passionate about them because it's something we really want to achieve."
Finder.com research reflects that younger generations are particularly keen on setting resolutions, with 91 per cent of generation Z (defined by the ABS as born from 1996-2010) and 87 per cent of millennials (1981-1996) setting at least one.
This fell to only 52 per cent for baby boomers.
Diet and exercise-related resolutions are by far the most common, with almost one in three aiming to improve their fitness.
A similar percentage are looking to adopt healthier eating habits, while more than a quarter want to lose weight.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
