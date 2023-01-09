With the mercury set to climb this week and potentially disastrous effects caused by heat, tenant advocates are pushing for everyone to have access to air conditioning.
Victorian Public Tenants Association (VPTA) executive officer Katelyn Butterss says air conditioning is critical to providing safe, secure homes particularly for community members who are susceptible to heat related illnesses, or who have other health concerns which can be exacerbated by a lack of relief from heatwaves.
"Beyond heat related illnesses such as heat stroke, we're aware that prolonged heat can negatively impact health and wellbeing, particularly for certain people who take some medications which require the body to maintain a stable temperature in order to work effectively," Ms Butterss said.
"A Mallee Family Care report also found extreme heat and a lack of escape from heatwaves can lead to increases in family violence incidents, crime, and poorer school attendance in children and poorer educational outcomes."
While "cool places" like local shopping centres, swimming pools, libraries, cinemas and some community facilities are available to attend and seek refuge from extreme heat, Ms Butterss said many of these locations require attendees to spend money which can limit access for those on low or no incomes.
A Homes Victoria spokesperson said access to air conditioning is being increased for public and social housing residents.
"Through the $112 million Energy Efficiency in Social Housing Program, the government is prioritising the installation of air-conditioning in the hottest parts of the state, including north and north-western Victoria, resulting in energy efficiency upgrades to 35,000 homes across Victoria," the spokesperson said.
As part of this work, 912 homes in the nine hottest local government areas of the state have had air conditioning installed while 262 homes in Greater Bendigo have benefitted from the works.
Public housing renters with a demonstrated medical need can also apply for an air conditioner to be installed in their home and by November 2022, there were 1735 air conditioner installations for this purpose last year.
Ms Butterss said a lack of air conditioning can exacerbate already different home situations and have a variety of very serious impacts on health and wellbeing.
"The VPTA advocates for air conditioning to be included in rental minimum standards, in the same way that heating is," she said.
"As our climate continues to heat up, it no longer makes sense that access to air conditioning is not a minimum standard but heating is."
In positive news, going forward all new social housing homes will be built with air conditioning and constructed to be comfortable and energy-efficient, achieving a 7-star minimum Nationwide House Energy Rating Scheme rating for class 1 dwellings and a 6-star minimum rating for class 2 dwellings.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
