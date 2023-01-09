Bendigo riders impress in under-19 time-trials at road nationals

Bendigo cyclists continued their good form in Monday's under-19 time-trials at the Road National Championships in Ballarat.
Nate Hadden and Jamie Coles finished inside the top 10 in the under-19 men's time-trial.
Hadden, who was fifth in the under-19 road race on Saturday, finished fourth in the time-trial, covering the 18.8km in a slick time of 25:10.69.
He was just 7.39 seconds behind third place.
Coles, who was runner-up in the criterium on Friday and 11th in the road race on Saturday, grabbed 10th spot in the time-trial in a time of 26:03.01.
Canberra's Oscar Chamberlain won the event in a time of 24:16.88.
In the under-19 women's time-trial, Bendigo's Milana Freer and Belinda Bailey finished 11th and 13th respectively.
Freer, who was 17th in the road race, rode the 18.8km in 31:40.26. Bailey, who finished seventh in the road race, finished in a time of 32:53.51.
The winner was Hobart's Felicity Wilson-Haffenden in 26:41.54.
The championships conclude on Tuesday with the masters, under-23, elite women and elite men time-trials.
Dan Peck and Sheridan Hall will fly the flag for Bendigo in the masters events, while Blake Agnoletto (under-23 men) and Connor Sens (elite men) will chase podium finishes in their respective races against the clock.
