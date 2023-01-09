Nick Salm, affectionately known as Coffee Man at Lake Weeroona, has celebrated 20 years of providing locals with their daily caffeine hit.
But as Salm and his loyal customers will tell you, his van is more than just another coffee shop.
It's a meeting place, a central point, and has become a conduit for communities in Bendigo.
Reminiscing, Mr Salm said he has trawled through the archives and found photos from as early as January 4, 2003, when the first coffee was poured.
"We've got a lot of kids that have come through that now bring their little kids down to the playground and get coffee," he said.
"It's been a great little setup to foster awesome relationships and friendships with kids that were 15 and now in their thirties."
What started in a tent in the dirt in the early 2000s evolved into a small caravan set up, to the truck that operates from 6am daily.
"If I can go back to the start, when we were in the tent, it was literally myself and my wife and our then three year old," Mr Salm said.
"We had a dozen singular walkers that would walk the lake on their own and then over time having a coffee at the same time or waiting in line, they got to talking.
"The same 12 now walk around the lake together and have done for 20 years. To me that's connectivity, that's community and that's a lot of memories of a lot of good times. It's not just being just a business, it's been part of the community, which I love."
Mr Salm said the van became even more important during COVID-19 lockdowns.
"We had a group of men all going through trials and tribulations, they were coming down as individuals and during COVID we managed to get them all together," he said.
"We'd have a Friday morning where they'd all stay and have coffee and now they go for walks together.
'That's obviously something that's been really heartwarming for us... that's what that's all about.
"We have seen a lot of relationships grow just because same time every day or same walking path every day or yeah, it's been really nice to just see everything evolves."
Support from the City of Greater Bendigo has been unwavering, Mr Salm said, with the council providing recycling bins on request, greening the space and maintaining the irrigation.
The coffee van currently operates with 20 staff members and has had 67 staff in total, 50 of which have become regular customers.
"It's a family. It's a big family."- Coffee Van at Lake Weeroona owner, Nick Salm
Mr Salm said he's enjoyed having teenagers work for him, learning life skills while earning money, before moving on.
The future is exciting too, with the keen coffee connoisseur investing in a roaster to start roasting his own coffee and supplying hospitality packages to various pubs and cafes.
Last year, Mr Salm purchased Symons' Dairy, keeping the popular milk supplier's legacy alive.
And while the perfect cup of coffee is always being chased, the Coffee Man at Lake Weerona's philosophy is it's all about the connection and rapport with the customer.
"[The connection] is crucial to a great coffee because you're not only making something that they want and a lot of people need - I know I need it morning - they also have that shared memory. That makes a great coffee even better."
"It's a brilliant little crew and hopefully we're there for a little bit longer and we can maintain that connectivity with the community.
"Twenty years is 20 years, let's hope there's another 20."
