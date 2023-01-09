Central Victorian residents are urged to remain vigilant after blue green algae was detected in one of the region's waterways.
Coliban Water said the bacteria was identified in Barkers Creek Reservoir, near Harcourt.
"We are asking the public to avoid contact with the water in the reservoir at present," a spokesperson said.
"Visitors to Barkers Creek can still sightsee at the reservoir and are encouraged to enjoy activities that do not involve direct contact with the water."
Blue-green algae contain toxins that can cause rashes, itchiness, asthma, numbness of lips and limbs, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and sore eyes, ears and nose.
People should not eat any mussels, yabbies or crayfish from algae-affected areas.
Stock and pets should also be kept away from the water.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
