Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Native Australian animals vulnerable to habitat loss, grass fires

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated January 9 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Animals like the brush-tailed phascogale (pictured) and the yellow-footed antechinus are particularly vulnerable to fires. Picture by La Trobe University

Summer grass fires can pose risks to property and people, but some native wildlife are particularly vulnerable - both during and after a blaze.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.