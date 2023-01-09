Sanderson sets sights on NSW Derby

IT WAS a good day all round for Charlton's Sanderson family at Sunday's Cobram Cup meeting.
Father Shane scored a training double, son Ryan also notched up a double as well as a pair of seconds, and daughter Abby added another win to the family's tally.
The tone for a successful day was set in the opening event on the 10-race program, when Shane and Abby combined for another impressive win with Dangerous.
The fast-emerging three-year-old colt made it three wins from five starts with a convincing 18.3-metre victory.
It marked a fabulous return to racing for the son of Sweet Lou out of the mare Ask Monroe, who finished second behind the Emma Stewart-trained First Responder at his last start in the Group 1 Nutrien Equine Alabar Farms 2YO Pacing Colts and Gelding Final, at Menangle in late August.
An ultra-promising start to his career has put Dangerous on the path to the Group 1 New South Wales Derby in March.
"He's a very nice horse and has been targeted towards the derby. We are hoping he will go around in one or two more races here locally and then we'll get going up to New South Wales," Shane Sanderson said.
"I think he's got the potential to be right up there with the best of them.
"He's certainly the best horse I've had and he should go a fair way.
"We've been up there (Sydney) before for the Group 1 race last year and he was really good.
"He handled himself very well and should be better this time."
Driven for the time in race conditions by 17-year-old Abby, Sanderson said he anticipated 19-year-old Ryan being back behind Dangerous as he ventures north.
"Abb's put her hand up to keep the drive, but I think Ryan will be back on," he said.
"They will both do what they can to get that drive I'm sure."
He's certainly the best horse I've had and he should go a fair way.- Shane Sanderson
After consecutive second placings at Bendigo and Shepparton and three placings in total from four starts, Sanderson was pleased to see another three-year-old colt Catalpa Rescue, driven by Ryan, break through for his maiden win at Cobram.
He hoped it was an encouraging pointer to better things ahead for the gifted son of American Ideal out of the mare Soho Siren.
"He's actually a very smart horse, but he's very immature. He's probably a lot better than what he looks at the races," Sanderson said.
"Even on Sunday, a win's a win, but he's a lot better than that.
"I think with maturity he will be above average."
Sanderson anticipates on taking a team of up to five horses to New South Wales, among them the filly Sweet Agenda, who the trainer has a nice opinion of.
Sunday's double at Cobram was the second from the stable's last three trips to the racetrack.
The star young driver enjoyed a stellar 2022 season with 107 wins, after 64 the previous year.
Approaching two years in Charlton and with 22 horses in the stable, Sanderson feels things have started to really click for the family and stable.
"Apart from the first couple of weeks when we hit the ground running, we had a slow start and a bit of a rough patch for six to 12 months," he said.
"But we are pretty happy with the way things are going now, especially the last couple of months.
"I feel we have a very nice team. We've gotten a lot of young ones the last couple of years, so hopefully in the next 12 to 18 months we will be seeing some better racetrack results with all the hard work we've been doing behind the scenes.
"Days like Sunday are few and far between, but you certainly enjoy those sorts of days when they come along."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.