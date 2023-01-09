If you thought last year was warmer and wetter than usual, it was, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
The Bureau has released a brief summary of Australia's climate for 2022, which confirms above average temperatures and rainfall across the country.
In Victoria, the average temperature was 0.45 degrees Celsius warmer than the 1961 to 1990 average.
Just over 872 millimetres of rainfall dropped in Victoria, more than 30 per cent above average. It was the highest rainfall since 1974 and makes it the fifth wettest year on record for the state.
Much of eastern Australia was wetter than usual, impacted heavily by the La Nina weather events.
The rain brought significant floods to New South Wales and Victoria which communities are still feeling the effects of.
The 2022-23 La Nina was the third in a row. It is only the fourth time three successive La Nina events in a row have been observed in the Bureau record since 1900, with the others being 1954-57, 1973-76, and 1998-2001.
Australia experienced its 22nd warmest year on record, and ninth wettest.
The mean temperature was 0.50 degrees Celsius warmer than the 1961 to 1990 average, and the average rainfall was 25 per cent higher than the 1961-1990 average at 582.2 millimeters.
According to the Bureau's State of the Climate report released every two years, Australia is experiencing the effects of climate change now.
The country's climate has warmed by an average up to 1.47 degrees Celsius since national records began in 1910.
MORE NEWS:
In the south-east of Australia, there has been a decrease of around 10 per cent in April to October rainfall since the late 1990s.
Sea surface temperatures have increased by an average of 1.05 degrees Celsius since 1900, resulting in more maritime heatwaves.
Sea levels are also rising around Australia, which the Bureau says is increasing the risk of inundation and damage to coastal infrastructure and communities.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.