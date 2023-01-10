A proposed social housing development at Mollison Street has left a group of residents fuming, with objections ranging from the scale of the building to a lack of community consultation.
Uniting Housing and St Andrew's Uniting Church is leading the development, which includes 73 units at 24 Myers Street through to 90 and 96 Mollison Street, on land Uniting says is under-utilised.
Homes Victoria will fund construction as part of the state government's $5.3 billion Big Housing Build.
Tim Rogers, who has lived in a heritage-style home on Mollison Street for 55 years, said the public has not had adequate time to voice its opinions on the project.
"We feel that this has been in the making for about two years and during that period, there's been no consultation at all with the community," he said.
"We felt it was unfair that this proposal was only letter boxed to us in about the December 2 or 3 with a closing time for submissions of the 23rd of December."
The concerned residents managed to get the community consultation deadline pushed back until January 16, however Mr Rogers said many people may still be away on school holidays.
"[There hasn't been] sufficient time for people to get their head round it and look at all the issues involved," he said.
The proposed build would feature two new buildings of four to five storeys in an L-shape, adjacent to the Sandhurst Medical Practice building in Mollison Street and the St Andrew's Uniting Church on Myers Street.
In their objecting submission, the residents note the maximum height of proposed buildings on Mollison Street is 20 metres, while other residential areas in the Bendigo city centre have provisions for buildings up to 14 metres tall.
According to Greater Bendigo Planning Scheme Amendment 279gben, which councillors voted in favour of at December's council meeting, the preferred height for most buildings in the city centre, which includes the new law courts and Bendigo GovHub, is 20 metres.
Another concern raised by Mr Rogers is the number of car parks provided.
While the Big Build provisions suggest 0.6 car parks per unit is the appropriate number, the proposal includes just 21 car parks for the 73 units, less than half.
The proposal's Transport Impact Assessment includes data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, which states 35 per cent of one-bedroom dwellings and residents of 17 per cent of two-bedroom dwellings do not own or otherwise park a vehicle at their place of residence.
"Given the site's location with respect to public transport services and other services resulting in enhanced walkability, it is expected that dwellings within the subject site would be particularly appealing to potential tenants who do not have the need to park a vehicle at their place of residence," the assessment says.
The City of Greater Bendigo's amendment to the planning scheme removes the requirement for development's to provide off-street parking.
"Parking would still be added to the city centre as part of most developments, but it would be added at a rate that was appropriate for each development, not what an arbitrary figure in the planning scheme dictated," the amendment states.
As the build is funded by the state's Big Housing Build, planning permits for social and affordable housing proposals in the program do not require planning permits or scheme amendments, to "streamline the planning process" and ensure "rapid delivery".
However, supporting documents suggest a reduction in car parks aligns with the municipality's vision to have less cars in the city centre.
"Furthermore, it should be recognised that the proposed dwellings are for social housing purposes which is expected to increase the likelihood of tenants not owning their own private vehicle - therefore not generating a demand for an on-site parking space," the transport assessment says.
However, Mr Rogers said the lack of car parks would not meet the needs of residents and would contribute to a source of conflict among them.
The residents' submission states the proposal fails to provide a detailed management plan which "acknowledged that residents of developments such as this bring with them an increased level of crime and antisocial behaviour".
According to Mr Rogers, crime is "endemic" in areas of public housing concentration, which "should be a matter of great concern for nearby businesses and residents who live in close proximity to the proposed development."
Mr Rogers said as 75 per cent of residents will come off the state government's priority housing list, an on-site manager should be included in the proposal.
"They're people that need help, assistance, support; there should be an onsite manager if they're going to build something at the scale because in seeking to solve the problem of the lack of social housing in this manner, are they creating another problem," he said.
An on-site manager would be present to "deal with conflicts over matters such as breaches of duty, parking, antisocial behaviour, unwelcome visitors, noise etc." the residents' submission states.
Uniting Housing make no mention of crime or on-site management in their documents.
Mr Rogers said residents acknowledge the need for public housing and agreed it is one of the major issues associated with Bendigo's rapid growth.
"What we are objecting to is the scale why they have to put it all on this particular site, which we consider is an overdevelopment of the site," he said.
For more information on the development and to view the documents and provide feedback, click here.
