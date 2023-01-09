Bendigo Advertiser
Emotions run high for O'Sullivan after Cobram Trotters Cup win

By Kieran Iles
Updated January 9 2023 - 6:20pm, first published 4:30pm
Shannon O'Sullivan and Dont Care capture an emotional Group 3 Cobram Trotters Cup victory on Sunday. Picture courtesy of Sky Racing and TrotsVision

AN EMOTIONAL Shannon O'Sullivan wiped away tears after landing her first Group race win aboard the Kate Hargreaves-trained Dont Care in Sunday's $30,000 Cobram Trotters Cup.

