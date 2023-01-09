Emotions run high for O'Sullivan after Cobram Trotters Cup win

AN EMOTIONAL Shannon O'Sullivan wiped away tears after landing her first Group race win aboard the Kate Hargreaves-trained Dont Care in Sunday's $30,000 Cobram Trotters Cup.
The 23-year-old from Heathcote delivered a nice reminder of her prodigious talent with a fantastic drive behind the five-year-old gelding, having his first start since finishing runner-up to Locksley Lover in his Group 1 Vicbred Super Series Final on New Year's Eve at Tabcorp Park Melton.
It was by far the biggest win of O'Sullivan's still blossoming career and her second country cup triumph.
Her first came in the 2019 Elmore Pacing Cup on Fourstarzzzspecial, trained by her Gordon Rothacker Medal-winning father Jim O'Sullivan.
While a stirring Group 3 triumph and victory in a $4500 country cup might be stark in contrast, there were some similarities to draw on.
Dont Care, like Fourstarzzspecial in 2019, was able to dictate terms out in front after making a last to first move with a lap and a half to travel, and needed to tough it out after being strongly challenged in the closing stages by Sheza Pleasure for the trainer-driver combination of David Aiken and Nathan Jack.
The ending was a carbon copy, with O'Sullivan's whip raised high in the air in victory as she crossed the line.
The official margin was a head. It was an even slimmer short half head at Elmore.
As she travelled to Yarra Valley for a pair of drives on Monday, the raw emotion of her career-best to date win - and for her close friend Hargreaves - had not dissipated for O'Sullivan, nor is it likely to for some days.
"It was unreal. Words could not really describe how I was feeling after the race. I was an emotional mess," she said.
"One, it was for Kate, and two, I just have such a love for this horse.
"He was probably one of the first horses I jumped on for a fast-work trip when I started working at Kate's two years ago.
"I knew he was a special horse from back then.
"It's just amazing to think that a few years have passed and I was the one sitting behind him and driving him in a Group 3 race.
"I proved a few people wrong and this has given me a lot of confidence that I can go out there and do something like that at that level."
Sunday's win was only her second race drive aboard the son of the French stallion Used To Me out of the mare My Dreamweaver, who extended his polished record to 12 wins and nine placings from 28 starts for stakes earnings of $169,550.
O'Sullivan and Dont Care first combined for a second in the True Roman Trot at Bendigo in December, while Ellen Tormey has taken the reins on Dont Care in the other 10 of his 12 starts from early 2022 onwards.
O'Sullivan, who has 119 career wins to date, had no hesitation in declaring Dont Care the best trotter she has driven, but not the best horse.
That honour belongs to the superstar pacer and one million dollar earner Lochinvar Art, who is inching closer to making his debut in the United States.
"I got to sit behind him for jog work when I was working at David Moran's, so he's obviously the best pacer and horse," she said.
"Unfortunately, I never got to fast work Arty, but just to do a bit with him and look after him was really special.
"But Dont Care is right up there.
"After I drove him at Bendigo, I came back to Kate and was just gobsmacked with the way he felt.
"He's a lot different horse to what you feel on jog trips and fast work. On race day, he's such a professional horse out there.
"He has gears and when you ask him to go, he accelerates. He's just so tough."
Adding to the uniqueness, O'Sullivan's first Group race win came at the same venue she captured her first Cup win in the pony trots back in 2014 aboard Who's Me Dad.
Ever the thinker and perhaps her own harshest critic, O'Sullivan said the Cup race was not exactly how she envisioned it panning out.
"If they had the race again, I probably would have done a few little things differently, just because of how quick the pace was," she said.
"Being my first real test in a (Group) race like that, I didn't want to second guess myself, so I just trusted my gut and took the first option that popped into my head.
"It worked out well in the end, but it was a little closer than I wanted.
"It really was unreal, I couldn't believe I got that result in the end. It just shows how tough he is.
"I say he has a heart of gold and he leaves nothing out there on the track. It's what good horses do.
"It was an amazing experience to be a part of and I was kind of a passenger."
Having sweated on achieving her first Group race win, O'Sullivan was extra-pumped that when it came, it was alongside Hargreaves, a young trainer with whom she enjoys a strong friendship with.
"It's obviously one of the reasons I got put on Dont Care, because I have worked for Kate quite a bit and helped out her out when she's needed a hand," she said.
"I'm always there to help out the horse and the team.
"She really wanted to grant me a drive like as a bit of a thank you for the hard work.
"It was a special moment all around, and an opportunity I took with both hands.
"I like to think I have developed a lot as a driver and person from my first to my second cup win.
"It was nice to do it for such special people."
The Group 1 Great Southern Star on February 3 looms on the horizon for Dont Care.
Last month's Vicbred Super Series Final has emerged as a strong pointer and an excellent form reference for the $300,000 feature in which the 10 finalists consist of the first three runners home in the two heats run earlier in the night plus the next four fastest finishers.
Second behind Locksley Lover, Dont Care has gone on to win the Group 3 Cobram Cup, while the third placegetter Aldebaran Zeus took out the Group 1 Maori Mile at Bendigo on Saturday night.
The Andy Gath-trained Central Otago, who finished fifth in the race, also won at Bendigo on Cup night.
