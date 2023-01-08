Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Photos

WNBL - Tough weekend for Spirit with pair of defeats to Flyers and Boomers

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated January 8 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 5:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Wilson on the attack for the Bendigo Spirit during Sunday's loss to the Melbourne Boomers.

THE Bendigo Spirit endured a pair of defeats in the WNBL over the weekend, losing to the two teams that are now above them on the ladder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.