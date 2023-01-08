WNBL - Tough weekend for Spirit with pair of defeats to Flyers and Boomers

THE Bendigo Spirit endured a pair of defeats in the WNBL over the weekend, losing to the two teams that are now above them on the ladder.
Friday night's 46-point shellacking at the hands of the Southside Flyers was followed by a nine-point defeat to the defending champion Melbourne Boomers at home on Sunday.
What had at one stage this season been a 7-0 record for the Spirit is now 8-3 as they trail both the Boomers (10-2) and Flyers (9-3) approaching the halfway mark of the season.
Sunday's clash against the Boomers had been an enthralling contest for the first three quarters before Melbourne pulled away in the final term to win 88-79 in their first encounter of the season.
The entertaining game that had been full of momentum swings was up for grabs at three quarter-time as the Boomers clung on to a one-point lead, 72-71.
However, a 9-0 run to open the final quarter for the Boomers - whose coaching panel included Bendigo basketball legend Kristi Harrower - would prove a gap too big to bridge for the Spirit.
Melbourne's 9-0 run to start the last quarter had followed a 12-0 run the Boomers unleashed to open the second term before Bendigo hit back with a 12-0 run of its own.
Among the standouts for Bendigo in the loss was Alex Wilson, who played with tremendous energy to finish with 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Kelsey Griffin was also a strong performer with a double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds, while Alicia Froling added 11 points.
Cayla George (20 points, 11 rebounds) had a double-double for the Boomers, while Kristy Wallace was the game's top-scorer with 23 points.
On Friday night the Southside Flyers handed the Spirit the third highest loss in their WNBL history with a 46-point demolition at the State Basketball Centre.
The Flyers pounded the Spirit 118-72.
In the 344-game history of the Spirit their only heavier losses have been a 58-point defeat to Townsville on December 23, 2017, and 48-point defeat, also to Townsville, on November 24, 2020.
The Flyers shot a remarkable 20-of-30 from three-point range and went 16-of-17 from the free throw line.
For Bendigo, only Anneli Maley (17) and the returning Abbey Wehrung (14) scored in double figures.
