IT WAS a long time coming, exacerbated by the long delay between the final two races on the program, but Michelle Phillips gave the locals something to shout about on Bendigo Pacing Cup night on Saturday with her victory aboard Letsrockletsroll.
The 25-year-old, who returned to Bendigo about six months ago, was the only local to savour success on the eight-race program following a sweet from last to first drive on the David Aiken-trained nine-year-old gelding.
Others came close, including fellow driver Shannon O'Sullivan, who finished second on the Lance Justice-trained Jean Luc in the NR 85 to 120 pace, and trainer Alex Ashwood, who did likewise with Streitkid in the race won by Whiskey Cavalier, while Daryl Douglas steered Hopeful Beauty into second place behind Aldebaran Zeus in the Group 1 Maori Mile.
But it looked like being a rare barren night in the winner's stall for the Bendigo brigade until Phillips popped up in the final event on the program, which was pushed back 85 minutes following an injury to reinsman Michael Stanley, sustained during the running of the Bendigo Pacing Cup.
READ MORE:
The win gave Phillips, who notched up her first Group 1 victory aboard Sebs Choice in the Redcliffe Gold Cup last June, her third win for the new season from 15 drives.
She was grateful for the opportunity aboard the speedy son of Rock N Roll Heaven out of the mare Full Pleasure, who extended his lifetime record to 15 wins and 21 placings from 81 starts for earnings of $134,400.
It was Phillips' first win on Letsrockletsroll, a horse she has driven only three times, the first of which was at Cranbourne on December 17.
"Just sitting on him is so nice, particularly when he lets down and he does so good. He's a good horse," she told TrotsVision.
Following on from a big season during which she had her first Group 1 starter as a trainer, the young concession driver continues to be pleased with her career progression.
"I just live in the moment and try and do my best each race and sometimes it doesn't pan out," she said
"A lot of drivers can say that mistakes happen.
"I've been doing this for a while now, so you'd think I'd either make it or break it. So hopefully I'm going to keep on making it."
She credited her regular trips to Mildura, where she is often the beneficiary of a big book of drives and has enjoyed plenty of success, as one of the reasons for her improvement as a driver.
"You never know what's going to happen in a race (at Mildura), some of those horses are pretty unpredictable," she said.
"You never know which horses you are going to get.
"It's just the way of that racing, but it's certainly taught me a lot and I'll continue to keep going up there.
"I've got a good grounding up there and a couple of good trainers, who like to keep putting me on.
"We're getting success, so hopefully we can keep going forward."
Phillips will be Mildura-bound again on Tuesday where she has six drives, four of them for home track trainer Andrew Vozlic.
READ MORE:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.