Michelle Phillips flies local flag on Bendigo Pacing Cup night

By Kieran Iles
Updated January 8 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 12:31pm
Bendigo's Michelle Phillips steers Letsrockletsroll to victory for trainer David Aiken at Lord's Raceway on Bendigo Pacing Cup night. Picture by Stuart McCormick

IT WAS a long time coming, exacerbated by the long delay between the final two races on the program, but Michelle Phillips gave the locals something to shout about on Bendigo Pacing Cup night on Saturday with her victory aboard Letsrockletsroll.

