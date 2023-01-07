Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Aldebaran Zeus powers to Group 1 Maori Mile success

By Kieran Iles
Updated January 8 2023 - 1:46pm, first published January 7 2023 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aldebaran Zeus, driven by Chris Alford, charges to victory in the Group 1 Maori Mile at Bendigo's Lord's Raceway on Saturday night. Picture by Stuart McCormick

ALDEBARAN Zeus secured the third Group 1 win of his career with a bold frontrunning victory in the $75,000 Maori Mile at Bendigo's Lord's Raceway on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.