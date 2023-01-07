Aldebaran Zeus powers to Group 1 Maori Mile success

ALDEBARAN Zeus secured the third Group 1 win of his career with a bold frontrunning victory in the $75,000 Maori Mile at Bendigo's Lord's Raceway on Saturday night.
The ultra-consistent five-year-old was perfectly rated in front by champion reinsman Chris Alford and had enough in the tank at the finish to hold off the fast-finishing mare Hopeful Beauty, driven by Daryl Douglas, and last year's winner Im Ready Jet, with 150-1 chance Sleepee separating that pair in third place.
A $9.50 chance, Aldebaran Zeus provided Alford and Bolinda trainer Brent Lilley with their respective first success in the prestigious feature race.
It was also a first for the ownership of Aldebaran Zeus, headed by Aldebaran Park principal Duncan McPherson, the race's sponsor.
They were made to sweat a little after a false start was declared.
Alford was able to capitalise on the restart, laying down the challenge to the $1.85 favourite Majestuoso and Im Ready Jet in barriers two and one by taking Aldebaran Zeus straight to the front from barrier five
The 54-year-old said his decision to seek the lead had in no way been influenced by the false start.
"It probably enhanced the chance that we could get across. It looked like the four horse (Always Ready) was going to cross the first time and Zeus was coming out as good as him," he said.
"I had confidence he would be able to keep running and he did tonight (Saturday).
"He's always been a great little horse and just maturing all the time and now you can use him up and he's a lot stronger.
"He will be able to do that and if he has to work too hard, maybe take a sit after that. He's pretty versatile and that's the best part of him.
"I've always loved him, since his first start. He just needs things to go his way, (but) he's never ever run a bad race.
It capped an outstanding 11-start campaign that included six wins after he did not race in the first seven months of the year.
"I think when he first came back a lot of people doubted if he was going to be strong enough to run in this grade, but I'm sure he is," Alford said.
"I doubt he could sit in the death and win a race like that, it showed last week in the Vicbred when he ran third.
"But his run was super. Whenever breaks go his way, he's going to be right in the finish."
Alford expected the Group 1 Great Southern Star in February to be Aldebaran Zeus' next major target.
The win boosted his stakes earnings to $310,430.
The Chris Angove-trained Sundons Courage finished best of the two local hopes in sixth, with the Ross Graham-trained Nephew Of Sonoko eighth.
Chasing a fifth win in the race, the husband and wife team of Andy and Kate Gath saw their hopes dashed when Majestuoso galloped in the back straight.
The seven-year-old beat just one runner home in ninth, with Kate Gath later confirming he had pulled up well.
It was the only disappointment for the night for the Gaths, who finished with a double following wins in the Haras Des Trotteurs Trot (2150m) with Central Otago and the J and A Mazzetti Printing Pace (2150m) with Whiskey Cavalier.
The improving Central Otago showed plenty of grit and determination to mow down the frontrunner Shaunie in the home straight and notch up his fifth career win at start number 32.
The five-year-old gelding continued his solid form from late in 2022, underpinned by three straight placings before a fifth in the Group 1 Vicbred Super Series Final for four-year-old trotting entires and geldings.
Kate Gath hoped an early-season win for the son of Love You out of the mare Sumthingaboutmaori was a pointer to better things ahead.
"He's always been a horse I've liked at home, but he just hasn't produced it on the racetrack," she said.
"His breed, they often take a while to come good, and the older they get the better they get.
"I'm hoping that's the case and he continues to improve."
Whiskey Cavalier stamped himself as a horse to keep an eye on this year with a convincing 8.1-metre win against strong opposition.
The five-year-old gelding made it two straight victories after his win at Geelong on Boxing Day night and won for the seventh time overall in 22 starts.
"I think he can go a fair way. Time will tell, but he follows speed good and he's exceptionally fast for his size," Gath said.
"In better races, if he's back in the field or buried, he will get home terrific.
"I think he can go a fair way yet."
READ MORE:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.