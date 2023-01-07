Major Meister claims dramatic Bendigo Pacing Cup win

MAJOR Meister kick-started the new year in the same way he finished the last by adding a second straight country cup win at Bendigo's Lord's Raceway on Saturday night.
Superbly driven by young gun Cameron Hart, the six-year-old produced an astonishing from last to first comeback to land victory in the $75,000 Group 2 Bendigo Pacing Cup (2650m).
A dramatic victory made it back-to-back Cup triumphs for the combination of Major Meister, Hart and New South Wales trainer Jason Grimson after they claimed the $100,000 Group 1 Cranbourne Pacing Cup last month.
The gelded son of Art Major out of the mare Lite Jagermeister had to overcome some interference after hitting the back of reinsman Michael Stanley aboard the $1.80 favourite Rock N Roll Doo as they appeared to be pulling out of the race on the final lap.
A shaken-up Stanley was treated by the on-course medical team before being transported to hospital in Bendigo, resulting in a 85-minute delay to the start of the final race.
Major Meister, a $7 chance, was able to quickly recover, producing a barnstorming finish to overrun a brave Sicario ($7), to give Grimson the quinella in the race.
The David Aiken-trained Max Delight ($8) worked home strongly to finish third, 2.3 metres from the winner, with Triple Eight back in fourth.
The win continued Grimson and Hart's dominance of Victoria's feature races in recent months.
Major Meister's dual Cup wins came hot on the heels of I Cast No Shadow's success in last month's Group 1 Inter Dominion Pacing Championship Grand Final.
Twenty-three-year-old Hart was quick to offer his best wishes to Stanley after confirming accidental contact had been made.
"I'm not sure what happened to Mick's horse, whether he choked down, but I could see from a long way out that he was trying to bring it up the track," he said.
"The trouble was, with my horse, I was trying to get it down inside him and he got on a rein real bad and I couldn't move him away from him and I ended up going straight up the back of him. Hopefully Mick is alright."
Hart hailed an 'amazing' win by Major Meister given the drama that unfolded.
"I thought my race was over when that happened, but luckily he kept pacing," he said.
"It was a huge win. He got hanging pretty badly on the last corner as well, but he was still strong enough to fight on up the straight. I was super-happy with him."
Previously trained in Victoria by Adam Kelly before his transfer to Grimson in November, Major Meister won for the 14th time in 58 starts for stakes earnings of $247,995.
Hart praised a brilliant training performance from Grimson, equally so with Sicario, who was on debut for his new stable after previously being trained by Brent Lilley.
Bolinda-based Lilley claimed Saturday night's other feature, the Group 1 Maori Mile, with Aldebaran Zeus.
"Jase just has a knack of getting these sorts of horses. He's had a bit of luck with the older Art Major horses," he said.
"He freshens them up. They come with a couple of little issues that he seems to fix up. He can't be going any better.
"(Major Meister) just seems to be settling well. As I said at Cranbourne, when he got to the front, he probably overraced a bit, so I was really happy with the way he won there.
"I thought he could have relaxed a little better. But tonight (Saturday) he was so lovely. I felt like the winner a lap out. Once they went that hard lead time I was super-confident.
"I probably would have won by four or five lengths if I hadn't got knocked down.
"He showed his versatility tonight. I thought he would race good off the speed because of the turn of foot he has and he proved that."
Hart rated Major Meister as equally adept over the short or longer distance, providing plenty of options for the future.
Best of the three local hopes from the Julie Douglas stable in the race was the Ellen Tormey-driven Bernie Winkle, who finished a gallant sixth.
Rick Reilly came home in ninth and Torrid Saint 10th after tiring in the latter stages of the race.
