Space fun for young explorers as one-day program arrives at Discovery

A ONE-DAY experience at Bendigo's Discovery Science and Technology Centre will allow aspiring astronauts to explore the depths of space.
OzGrav - the ARC Centre of Excellence for Gravitational Wave Discovery - a range of activities and experience to Bendigo on Wednesday.
Visitors will be able to have the mysteries of the universe within arm's reach as they soar through the solar system and pick the brain of scientists.
A VR system will also take people to a a virtual universe packed with planets, stars, black holes and gravitational waves.
The one-day program runs alongside Discovery's hands-on Summer of Science which includes shows and scavenger hunts.
The OzGrav one-day program is free with the entry fee to Discovery. Discovery's Summer of Science runs from 10am to 4pm every day of Victoria's summer school holidays. Visit www.discovery.asn.au for more.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
